Dutch Millionaire’s Luxury Yacht Up for Grabs After a Multi-Million-Dollar Refit

When it comes to the most respected brands in the world of luxury yacht building, even their older or classic models are still coveted on the market, competing with the newer releases. Even more so when those vessels undergo an extensive refit that make them feel younger than ever before – this is the case of Lady Charlotte as well.
In 2015, Wim Beelen, the founder of a successful recycling company, was one of the top five youngest Dutch millionaires under the age of 40, with a fortune estimated at more than $50 million. In the meantime, his wealth grew, which was reflected in his collection of luxury toys also. Beelen allegedly drives a Bentley Flying Spur, owns a private jet, and enjoys a pedigree Feadship superyacht.
It’s unknown when the young Dutch millionaire purchased Lady Charlotte, but the vessel was built in 2003 as Katrion, and later renamed Lady India, before getting its current name. The world-famous De Voogt naval architecture is noticeable in the sophisticated attention to detail. Feadship explains that “wherever possible, features were hidden, recessed,” giving it a clean, elegant look.
The timeless yacht got a boots recently, with a multi-million-dollar refit carried out by Azure Naval Architects in the Netherlands. Its hull and decks were lengthened by three meters (9.8 feet) and the sun deck got a five-meter (16.4 feet) extension. This resulted in a new winter garden (a protected space for indoor/outdoor dining) plus a more generous sky lounge, and extra room for the main tender.
Lady Charlotte’s look was also refreshed, both on the outside and on the inside, making the socializing areas throughout even more welcoming. The luxury vessel was also equipped with a brand-new galley and new entertainment systems. Eight guests can be accommodated in four cabins, in addition to the elegant owner’s suite. The crew cabins’ number was also increased.
Now, this 136-footer (41.5 meters) “feels like a much bigger and younger yacht,” according to Edminston, where it’s listed for sale, with an asking price of $18.3 million. Seems like a lot, but it’s a Feadship after all, and one that is fully ready for at least another decade of success.
It’s unknown when the young Dutch millionaire purchased Lady Charlotte, but the vessel was built in 2003 as Katrion, and later renamed Lady India, before getting its current name. The world-famous De Voogt naval architecture is noticeable in the sophisticated attention to detail. Feadship explains that “wherever possible, features were hidden, recessed,” giving it a clean, elegant look.
The timeless yacht got a boots recently, with a multi-million-dollar refit carried out by Azure Naval Architects in the Netherlands. Its hull and decks were lengthened by three meters (9.8 feet) and the sun deck got a five-meter (16.4 feet) extension. This resulted in a new winter garden (a protected space for indoor/outdoor dining) plus a more generous sky lounge, and extra room for the main tender.
Lady Charlotte’s look was also refreshed, both on the outside and on the inside, making the socializing areas throughout even more welcoming. The luxury vessel was also equipped with a brand-new galley and new entertainment systems. Eight guests can be accommodated in four cabins, in addition to the elegant owner’s suite. The crew cabins’ number was also increased.
Now, this 136-footer (41.5 meters) “feels like a much bigger and younger yacht,” according to Edminston, where it’s listed for sale, with an asking price of $18.3 million. Seems like a lot, but it’s a Feadship after all, and one that is fully ready for at least another decade of success.