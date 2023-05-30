Dusty 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Comes Out of the Barn With Holy-Grail Tri-Power V8

Built from 1963 to 1967, the Chevrolet Corvette C2 is a highly desirable classic for many reasons. For starters, it's the shortest-lived iteration of the American sports car. Second, it's the sexiest Corvette of the 1960s. Third, it was sold with some of Chevrolet's most iconic V8 engines.
I could go on with things like the rear split window on the 1963 version, the timeless shape, and the gorgeous interior, but I'm not here to build a case for the C2. Because it's already one of the most beloved American cars ever produced. I'm here to discuss one of the coolest barn finds I've seen recently. Yup, it's a second-generation Corvette, it's pretty as heck and comes with a holy-grail powerplant under the hood.
Documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this 'Vette spent its recent years in a massive Mopar collection. But unlike the Dodges and Plymouths that belong to the same owner, it was parked in a garage, so it got extra protection from the elements. So even though it sat for about 30 years, it's still in excellent condition, with much of the Elkhart Blue paint still looking fine underneath a thin layer of dust.
The black interior had a bit of rodent action over the years, but there's no noticeable damage. At least not when it comes to the upholstery or the carpets. Moreover, there are no cracks in the dashboard or the steering wheel. This cabin will clean up nicely with proper detailing. The soft top, usually one of the first components to get ruined in long-term storage, is also in surprisingly good condition.
But the most fantastic thing about this Corvette hides under the scooped hood as a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8. And it's not the regular big-block mill that generated 390 horsepower in the 1967 C2. It's not even the L68 version that came with 400 horses on tap. Nope, this Corvette packs the mighty L71 with 3x2-barrel carburetors.
Freshly introduced for the 1967 model year, it was identical to the L72 but with 3x2-barrel carburetors instead of the latter single four-barrel setup. It was advertised as the "Tri-Power," and it sent 435 horsepower to the rear wheels thanks to an 11.0:1 compression ratio. It packed ten more horses than the L72 and five more horsepower than the L88, loaded with race-spec parts. Many enthusiasts describe it as the ultimate C2 Corvette engine.
But is this blue drop-top an all-original, numbers-matching gem? Our host says the Corvette was born with a different engine, so the L71 was an upgrade it got at some point in its life. That's not good news for the car's value on the classic car market, but it doesn't make it less spectacular as far as barn finds go. Once the vehicle is restored and the 427 V8 fires up again (the car was parked due to mechanical issues), this C2 could get much attention at a public auction. And given the scarcity of big-block 1967 Corvettes, it may end up as a six-figure classic in just a few years.
