1967 Chevrolet Corvette "Big Tank" Is Rarer Than Hen's Teeth, Also Worth a Fortune

Launched in 1963, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette introduced many firsts to the nameplate. It was the first to wear the "Sting Ray" badge, offer a coupe body, and feature a big-block V8 engine. Moreover, it was the only Corvette with a split rear window (1963 only) and the only one available with a larger, optional gas tank.
Designed for customers that wanted to race the C2 at Sebring and Daytona, the tank was initially part of the Z06 package. Chevrolet had already enlarged the tank from 16 to 20 gallons (61 to 76 liters) from the C1, but the optional "Big Tank" had room for a whopping 36.5 gallons (138 liters).
Chevrolet later dropped the oversized tank from the Z06 bundle. Still, it remained an option for any coupe through 1967, when the C2 was discontinued to make way for the third-generation Corvette. While desirable among racers, the "Big Tank" option wasn't very popular. Only 63 Z06s were fitted with the option in 1963, and only 38 Corvette customers went with it in 1964.
Production remained low in 1965, with only 41 built, but grew to 66 examples in 1966. For the C2 Corvette's final production year, only two customers opted for the "Big Tank" option. All told, these "Tanker" cars are very scarce, and you'd be hard-pressed to buy one and see one in the metal. Notably the 1967 version, which is the very definition of "rarer than hen's teeth."
Unless you get extremely lucky, this video showing the only white "Big Tank" Corvette built in 1967 (the other one is red) will be your closest encounter with such a rare classic.
A highly documented and finely restored Corvette, this "Tanker" is also loaded with options, featuring air conditioning, power windows, power steering, power brakes, tinted glass, and a 3.36 Positraction rear end. And while it's finished in a rather boring (to me) Ermine White, it comes with a spectacular Bright Blue vinyl interior.
Despite being produced during the C2's final year, when Chevrolet offered 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block mills rated at 390 and 435 horsepower, this "Big Tank" version rocks a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block V8. It might not be quite as potent at 350 horsepower, but the four-speed manual and the 3.36 rear end must make it a hoot to drive. And I bet it would be pretty fun to race as well.
But my favorite cool fact about this Corvette is that it is part of a collection that includes "Big Tank" cars from every single model year. Now that's what I call a unique classic car garage! Michael completed his collection in 2018, when he bought the car you see here at auction from the Richard Cohen collection. And it was anything but cheap at $418,000, including buyer premium.
All told, this 1-of-2 1967 Corvette "Big Tank" is worth more than a half-million bucks nowadays. Considering how classic car prices are going up and the fact that it's probably the rarest C2 out there, it will likely hit the $1-million mark in just a few years.
