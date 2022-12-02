When it comes to Plymouth classics, we usually think about 1950s beauties like the Belvedere and Fury or golden-era muscle cars like the Barracuda, GTX, and the Road Runner. But the company's legacy extends beyond that.
Granted, Plymouth arrived a bit late to the automobile party compared to rivals from Ford and Chevrolet, but the brand's introduction in 1928 helped Chrysler survive the Great Depression of the 1930s. Especially cars like the Model U, Q, and PA, which competed against the very popular Ford Model A and B.
Come 2022 and Plymouth's early automobiles are largely forgotten, in part also because they didn't sell as well as their Ford and Chevrolet rivals. But some of them are still around and it seems owners are bringing more of them out of long-term storage.
Back in October 2022, we saw a really cool 1930 Model 30U rumble-seat coupe come out of a barn after 30 years. The car was still in great shape and agreed to fire up after a few attempts. Come December and here's a second 1930 Plymouth coming out of storage. This black coupe spent about 25 years in a barn, it's in even better shape than the other one, and it just got a much-deserved bath.
Dragged out of its resting place wearing a thick layer of dust, the old Mopar got an amazing transformation thanks to the folks over at "MAD Detailing." The black paint was polished to a nice shine, while all the chrome looks perfect for the most part.
The interior appears to be just as nice. Yes, this Plymouth is rather spartan inside the cabin, but the upholstery and the wooden dashboard are still in one piece, which is impressive for a vehicle that's almost 100 years old. Yes, this Plymouth was definitely restored at some point, but it took more than 20 years of storage better than other classics I've seen.
The footage doesn't provide a peek under the hood, but this old Mopar should have a 196-cubic-inch (3.2-liter) four-cylinder atop the front axle. It was rated at 48 horsepower, which may not sound like a lot today, but it was enough to give the Ford Model A, also powered by a four-banger, a run for its money.
These early Plymouths may not be famous, but they're quite rare nowadays and they deserve a lot more attention from Mopar enthusiasts. Hit the play button below to see this 92-year-old coupe getting its first wash in more than two decades.
