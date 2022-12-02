More on this:

1 Forgotten, Rat-Infested 1971 Dodge Challenger Gets First Wash in 25 Years

2 Barn Find Gold: Mazda RX-7 With 8K Miles Gets First Wash in 23 Years

3 Abandoned, Rat-Infested 1968 Buick Skylark Gets First Wash in 30 Years

4 Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

5 Abandoned 1969 Oldsmobile 98 Gets First Wash in 26 Years, Rocket V8 Fires Up