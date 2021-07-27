Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Becomes Even Prettier Following a Bespoke Makeover

In order to grasp the full depth of this exceptional build, we’ll have to travel nearly five decades back in time. Thus, we arrive at a genuine turning point in Ducati’s motorsport history, namely the first edition of the Imola 200 race hosted at Italy’s Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. In 1972, Paul Smart went on to conquer the podium in front of over 70,000 spectators after crossing the finish line on his GT 750.
He was followed closely by another Ducati rider named Bruno Spaggiari, who secured an astounding second-place victory despite competing against more advanced machines like Giacomo Agostini’s MV Agusta. Following this massive success, the Italian manufacturer earned its rightful place in the big league of motorcycle racing, while the two pilots enjoyed an unprecedented level of popularity across the globe.
To honor Paul Smart’s miraculous achievement, Ducati released a special-edition entity back in 2006, with a limited production run of only 2,000 units. The bike in question is none other than the glamorous Paul Smart 1000 LE – arguably one of Pierre Terblanche’s most startling design endeavors. Given its collector’s item status, most people out there would be enraged if someone was to customize this precious rarity.
Paul Smart 1000 LE and asked them to modify it. To the vast majority of moto doctors, this request might sound downright ludicrous, but the Tennessee-based firm was quite happy to fulfill their client’s wish, while ensuring that all characteristics can be reversed back to their original state if need be.
To kick things off, Tony Prust and his team were faced with the task of deciding which factory garments ought to be retained and what items should be discarded. After some careful consideration, they’ve decided to keep the original fuel tank and remove the Duc’s front fairing, along with its tail section. The latter was replaced with Analog’s very own handmade alternative, featuring a curvy indentation that complements the lines of the factory gas chamber.
Just ahead of the tail, we find a new seat pan clad with high-grade upholstery, but the sexiest part of this ordeal has to be the graceful half-fairing adorning the creature’s front end. It embraces Denali’s state-of-the-art M4 LED headlight, and the whole cosmetic package works in unison to tighten the beast’s proportions.
When their work on the custom attire was complete, Tony’s experts went about fabricating a unique stainless-steel exhaust system, which they’ve coated in ceramic before adding a pair of Cone Engineering mufflers. As for the warrior’s footwear, the stock wheels were deleted to make way for laced Alpina counterparts, sporting Metzeler Roadtec rubber and EBC brake discs on both ends.
To top it all off, the crew enrolled the help of an Atlanta-based garage named The Duc Shop to have the bike’ L-twin rebuilt from head to toe. The powerplant was blessed with a big bore kit that boosts its displacement to a colossal 1,100cc, as well as a Corse Dynamic intake setup, a higher-spec slipper clutch and a Ducati Performance camshaft.
Finally, K&N filters have been installed to guarantee optimal airflow, while a youthful layer of silver paintwork is what concludes this majestic undertaking. Analog Motorcycles went above and beyond to transform this Paul Smart 1000 LE into a bespoke gladiator with a unique personality of its own, so we can be sure that their efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
