Ducati Monster S4R “Angolare” Is Looking Forward to Devouring Some Tarmac

There are plenty of reasons to love a Ducati Monster, regardless of whether you’re looking at a ‘90s model or one of Bologna’s more recent variants. It all started when a concept designed by Miguel Galluzzi was put into production following the approval of Massimo Bordi, the company’s technical director at that time. This whole ordeal was happening back in 1993, and it marked the beginning of something truly fantastic.
As of 2016, the manufacturer sold a total of no less than 300,000 Monsters worldwide, making this nefarious nameplate the topmost commercial success in Ducati’s history. While most people wouldn’t dare to even think about customizing one such entity, the pros over at Benjie’s Cafe Racers aren’t most people. Ladies and gents, we’ve the pleasure of introducing to you “Angolare” - a reworked 2007 Monster S4R that’s been ridden for just 2k miles (about 3,200 km) prior to knocking on BCR’s door.
Within its unmistakable trellis framework, the donor carries a 998cc Testastretta L-twin brute that’s good for up to 130 lawless ponies and 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of crushing twist. This sheer force enables the S4R to run the quarter-mile sprint in 11.3 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 153 mph (246 kph). Long story short, this is one hell of a starting point for a unique venture that promises to be extraordinary.
Duc’s proportions, followed by one of the grooviest bespoke gas tanks we’ve ever come across.
It features a pair of sharp knee indents, as well as three different finishes that come together to form a harmonious display of custom wizardry. We could probably spend a bunch of time praising the awe-inspiring fuel chamber alone, but Benjie’s moto surgeons were just getting warmed up at this point. The next stage required them to fabricate a new seat pan, on top of which you’ll spot premium cowhide upholstery.
Behind the solo saddle, we’re greeted by a snazzy tail section that complements the lines of the tank, along with LED turn signals and an integrated taillight module. As soon as the cosmetics had been taken care of, the team undertook the painstaking task of constructing a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system from scratch. It incorporates dual reverse megaphone mufflers and several pie-cut sections built with Swiss watchmaker precision.
Handmade clip-ons and a set of rear-mounted foot pegs work in unison to bring about a tougher riding posture, while the Testastretta powerplant was honored with fresh engine covers from head to toe. Last but not least, the finishing touch comes in the form of a shiny fender that hugs Angolare’s front tire.
And there we have it. Not only is Benjie’s Monster capable of making any Ducatista weak at the knees, but it is also a fully functional machine that’ll perform like an absolute marvel on the tarmac. If you’re finding the majestic Angolare as fascinating as we are, you ought to pay BCR’s official website a visit and admire some of their other two-wheeled exploits. Until then, have fun browsing this article’s numbing photo gallery and feel free to share your thoughts.
