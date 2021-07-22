Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Honors a Legend

Ducati is celebrating 20 years since Troy Bayliss won his first World Superbike championship. A special edition of the Panigale V2 has been made, and it comes with several goodies on top of the regular model. It had to be painted red, and Bayliss's race number is also on the special edition Panigale, which also features graphics inspired by the 2001 championship-winning bike.

