“Project X” Is a Jaw-Dropping Ducati 996 Dressed in Suave Aluminum Armor

It all started back in 2007, when a man named Alan Boyter entered the UAE Sportsbike Championship with his Suzuki GSX-R600. Having gained some valuable experience during his first racing season at the Dubai Autodrome, Boyter began seeking minor sponsorships and teamed up with Mahmoud Tannir to establish Vendetta Racing. Slowly but surely, the crew went on to achieve outstanding results across multiple disciplines, leading to the rapid growth of VR’s size and reputation alike.
As of 2013, Alan decided it was time to look for a new challenge, so he stepped into the realm of bespoke motorcycles by founding VR Customs. The firm’s undertakings are documented on Facebook and Instagram, where we recently stumbled upon an alloy-clad showstopper that'll make even the most critical gearhead go weak at the knees. Ladies and gents, meet “Project X” - the reworked Ducati 996 Biposto of your wildest fantasies!
Although some may argue that modifying a 996 is downright sacrilegious, you won’t hear us complaining if the deed is done well. Since this is definitely the case with Boyter’s shiny piece of cafe racer-style artwork, we’ve nothing but love and respect for his fascinating exploit. Moreover, a project that uses the glorified 996 as a starting point is bound to be one hell of a feat.
For starters, an aftermarket manufacturer from Britain is responsible for supplying the aluminum outfit, which consists of a bolt-on tail unit and a snazzy front fairing with retro SuperSport vibes. The same company has been tasked with fabricating a sexy fuel chamber, whose surface was polished to a mirror finish. As soon as the bodywork had been outsourced, the moto doctor went about obtaining an assortment of higher-spec goodies for the handling department.
These include floating Braketech rotors and Brembo calipers, as well as lightweight Kineo wheels and a premium pair of Ohlins forks from an 1198S. With these items in place, the next step consisted of crafting a pie-cut exhaust system that’s just as shiny as the bike’s aluminum garments, while the liquid-cooled 996cc L-twin was given a complete internal makeover. Additionally, the mill’s behavior is further optimized by a K&N crankcase vent filter, a FRAM Corse radiator and a state-of-the-art oil cooler.
In the cockpit, you will find clip-on handlebars that hail from Renthal’s inventory and a custom gauge housing, which sports GPS instrumentation with gusto. Up front, the machine wears dual LED headlights, complemented by an identical setup on the opposite end. Rizoma’s catalog was consulted to obtain a set of Club blinkers, while the cherry on top of the Project X cake is a keyless ignition module from Motogadget.
Finally, the polished aluminum attire was wrapped in a clear coat that’ll keep it nice and shiny for a long time to come. On the other hand, the framework got treated to a layer of candy apple red paint for contrast, concluding Alan Boyter’s spectacular venture in style. If you ask me, this bad by is just about as good as it gets.
