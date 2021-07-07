“Project X” Is a Jaw-Dropping Ducati 996 Dressed in Suave Aluminum Armor

More Coverstories:

Cicli Pinarello Perfectly Adapts to Modern Trends With the Nytro Urbanist e-Bike

The Story of the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4: Much More Than The Ford GT40's Nemesis

Estrella Concept Has Three Hulls Because Every Other Superyacht Is Boring

Rocket Bunny Mazda RX7 Is Why You Should Never Abandon Your Dreams

LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, Samuel L Jackson Sail Away on the $150M Aquila