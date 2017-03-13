autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Ducati Days Of Joy Scrambler Experience Reaches Second Edition

 
13 Mar 2017, 14:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Borgo Panigale motorcycle maker is back for the second edition of the Days of Joy, a real Scrambler Experience with driving courses and tons of fun in the style that characterizes the Ducati brand. Four dates are scheduled for the upcoming riding season with the closest one starting this May.
The 2017 edition Ducati Days of Joy will take place on May 14, June 18, July 23, and September 10 at the Vairano Country House in the province of Pavia, Italy. It will offer flat track courses with experienced instructors and professional drivers; driving school for beginners; courses specifically designed for new riders; Scrambler range test rides, and more.

An absolute novelty is the Off Road School, the riding course to address the Off Road Track Vairano on the new Scrambler Desert Sled version. About 53,000 square meters of dirt path, accompanied by an instructor, journalist, and pilot Robert Ungaro to live a real enduro experience abroad the special motorcycle.

Along with that you can sign up for the Flat Track School if you want to learn to slide on the oval dirt track on a Scrambler Sixty2. A special event was added for this year called the Scrambler Women Riding School, which allows aspiring moto ladies to train with experienced instructors for acquiring a motorcycle license.

The Days of Joy is also an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the Land of Joy Scrambler with family and friends. And, again this year at Vairano Country House, there are cooking lessons with Stefano de Caffari The Silver Spoon, the Italian cookbook for excellence since 1950. It is a true Cooking Class, including stove, pots and rolling pins to follow a real lesson with a famous master chef.

Relaxation and fun in the open are another strong point of the Days of Joy, or outdoor grill and Chill area with music, free WiFi, beach chairs and umbrellas, table football and ice cream.
bike life ducati motorcycles ducati scrambler scrambler off-road
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68