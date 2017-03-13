Ducati Days Of Joy Scrambler Experience Reaches Second Edition

The Borgo Panigale motorcycle maker is back for the second edition of the Days of Joy, a real Scrambler Experience with driving courses and tons of fun in the style that characterizes the Ducati brand. Four dates are scheduled for the upcoming riding season with the closest one starting this May.





Relaxation and fun in the open are another strong point of the Days of Joy, or outdoor grill and Chill area with music, free WiFi, beach chairs and umbrellas, table football and ice cream. The 2017 edition Ducati Days of Joy will take place on May 14, June 18, July 23, and September 10 at the Vairano Country House in the province of Pavia, Italy. It will offer flat track courses with experienced instructors and professional drivers; driving school for beginners; courses specifically designed for new riders; Scrambler range test rides, and more.An absolute novelty is the Off Road School, the riding course to address the Off Road Track Vairano on the new Scrambler Desert Sled version. About 53,000 square meters of dirt path, accompanied by an instructor, journalist, and pilot Robert Ungaro to live a real enduro experience abroad the special motorcycle.Along with that you can sign up for the Flat Track School if you want to learn to slide on the oval dirt track on a Scrambler Sixty2. A special event was added for this year called the Scrambler Women Riding School, which allows aspiring moto ladies to train with experienced instructors for acquiring a motorcycle license.The Days of Joy is also an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the Land of Joy Scrambler with family and friends. And, again this year at Vairano Country House, there are cooking lessons with Stefano de Caffari The Silver Spoon, the Italian cookbook for excellence since 1950. It is a true Cooking Class, including stove, pots and rolling pins to follow a real lesson with a famous master chef.Relaxation and fun in the open are another strong point of the Days of Joy, or outdoor grill and Chill area with music, free WiFi, beach chairs and umbrellas, table football and ice cream.