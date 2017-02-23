autoevolution

AMA Cancels Ice Racing Due To Good Weather

 
Yeah, it sounds at least odd to cancel a motorcycle race due to good weather, but when the designated track has to be layed out on a frozen lake, it’s totally understandable. Considering this, the 2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship just got canceled for good now.
The 2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship was originally scheduled for February 17-19 in Cadillac, Michigan. The weather got a bit too warm for this time of year so the organizer rescheduled for February 24-26 at the same location.

As the temperatures don’t look to dip again and it’s almost March, AMA decided to cancel the event for this year. So put your studded tires back in the rack folks, not motorcycle ice skating this year.

“We are sorry to have to make this decision, but the weather left us no alternative,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “The Ice Race Grand Championship is always a great event and it’s unfortunate the weather did not cooperate this year. I would like to thank Sherman Motorsports for their partnership with the AMA and their outstanding efforts to organize the event.”

The AMA Ice Race Grand Championship welcomes riders from all ages. It features classes for motorcyclists from 4 years old to 50-plus, who can compete on bikes that range from lightly modified off-road machines to purpose-built ice racers.

Racers are used to modify a variety of motorcycles to run on frozen lakes and ponds using knobby off-road tires often studded with hundreds of metal studs or screws for added grip and stability.

The top riders at the event usually also compete for the AMA Ice Racers of the Year Award, which is given to the most impressive motorcyclist on ice, while the best young riders have a go at the AMA Youth Ice Racer of the Year.
