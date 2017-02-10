autoevolution

Yamaha Yard Built Shows New Custom SCR950 By Jeff Palhegyi

 
10 Feb 2017, 13:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Yamaha’s Yard Built program is ready to take off in style this year with another custom work lineup. The new season kicks off by returning to the USA for the second custom build of the all-new Yamaha SCR950, this time being done by Jeff Palhegyi.
Known for his legacy of cool custom Yamaha motorcycle creations over the past 20 years, Southern California-based builder Jeff Palhegyi and the team from Jeff Palhegyi Designs have become quite adept at developing conceptual artwork into functioning machines.

"After seeing the SCR950 for the first time, I knew that it would be a really cool bike to customize," said Palhegyi. "But there have been a lot of scrambler builds lately, and we wanted to do something really different. It was during the press introduction ride that I saw the Big Bear Scrambler displayed next to the SCR950, and it ultimately became the inspiration for the build."

The custom bike clearly pays homage to the Big Bear Scrambler, with features like the inlaid Yamaha logo and rubber knee grips on the gas tank, two-tone paint and a custom exhaust system with heat shields that harken back to the days of do-it-all motorcycles.

Other features include Renthal handlebars wrapped in Duane Ballard Custom Leather matching the seat and front fork tool pouch, custom sub-frame, and side panels as well as the rear shot glass rear taillight.

Functionally, the SCR950 got improved through a set of Fox RC1 Podium performance rear shocks, an engine bash plate, custom off-road fenders, chunky Shinko Adventure Trail tires and steel braided brake lines.

Jeff Palhegyi Designs has envisioned and produced everything from radical Raider cruisers to dirt track Bolts to a "TT" SR400. Over 70 custom motorcycles have been built by the company since their initial collaboration with Yamaha in 1995, and the introduction of the 2017 Yamaha SCR950 made it a natural choice for customization by the company.
custom motorcycle yamaha scr950 Yamaha motorcycles off-road scrambler neo-retro
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78