Yamaha Yard Built Shows New Custom SCR950 By Jeff Palhegyi

Yamaha’s Yard Built
program is ready to take off in style this year with another custom work lineup. The new season kicks off by returning to the USA for the second custom build of the all-new Yamaha SCR950, this time being done by Jeff Palhegyi.
Known for his legacy of cool custom Yamaha motorcycle creations over the past 20 years, Southern California-based builder Jeff Palhegyi and the team from Jeff Palhegyi Designs have become quite adept at developing conceptual artwork into functioning machines.
"After seeing the SCR950 for the first time, I knew that it would be a really cool bike to customize,"
said Palhegyi. "But there have been a lot of scrambler builds lately, and we wanted to do something really different. It was during the press introduction ride that I saw the Big Bear Scrambler displayed next to the SCR950, and it ultimately became the inspiration for the build."
The custom bike clearly pays homage to the Big Bear Scrambler
, with features like the inlaid Yamaha logo and rubber knee grips on the gas tank, two-tone paint and a custom exhaust system with heat shields that harken back to the days of do-it-all motorcycles.
Other features include Renthal handlebars wrapped in Duane Ballard Custom Leather matching the seat and front fork tool pouch, custom sub-frame, and side panels as well as the rear shot glass rear taillight.
Functionally, the SCR950 got improved through a set of Fox RC1 Podium performance rear shocks, an engine bash plate, custom off-road fenders, chunky Shinko Adventure Trail tires and steel braided brake lines.
Jeff Palhegyi Designs has envisioned and produced everything from radical Raider cruisers to dirt track Bolts to a "TT" SR400. Over 70 custom motorcycles have been built by the company since their initial collaboration with Yamaha in 1995, and the introduction of the 2017 Yamaha SCR950 made it a natural choice for customization by the company.