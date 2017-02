Yamaha Yard Built Shows New Custom SCR950 By Jeff Palhegyi

Known for his legacy of cool custom Yamaha motorcycle creations over the past 20 years, Southern California-based builder Jeff Palhegyi and the team from Jeff Palhegyi Designs have become quite adept at developing conceptual artwork into functioning machines."After seeing the SCR950 for the first time, I knew that it would be a really cool bike to customize," said Palhegyi. "But there have been a lot of scrambler builds lately, and we wanted to do something really different. It was during the press introduction ride that I saw the Big Bear Scrambler displayed next to the SCR950, and it ultimately became the inspiration for the build."The custom bike clearly pays homage to the Big Bear Scrambler , with features like the inlaid Yamaha logo and rubber knee grips on the gas tank, two-tone paint and a custom exhaust system with heat shields that harken back to the days of do-it-all motorcycles.Other features include Renthal handlebars wrapped in Duane Ballard Custom Leather matching the seat and front fork tool pouch, custom sub-frame, and side panels as well as the rear shot glass rear taillight.Functionally, the SCR950 got improved through a set of Fox RC1 Podium performance rear shocks, an engine bash plate, custom off-road fenders, chunky Shinko Adventure Trail tires and steel braided brake lines.Jeff Palhegyi Designs has envisioned and produced everything from radical Raider cruisers to dirt track Bolts to a "TT" SR400. Over 70 custom motorcycles have been built by the company since their initial collaboration with Yamaha in 1995, and the introduction of the 2017 Yamaha SCR950 made it a natural choice for customization by the company.