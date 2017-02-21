autoevolution

Beta Releases Updated 2017 Evo Trial Range

 
21 Feb 2017
Beta is proud to present the new 2017 Evo Trial range after its engineers have carried out intensive development to refine all the models. The new bikes are said to be more powerful, intuitive, and fun to ride.
Highlighting the 2017 line up is no doubt the now-famous Evo engine, which for 2017 is available in 125/250/300 2T and 300 4T.

The most important update is that all engines now comply with the Euro 4 emissions standard. All two-stroke units now feature black magnesium main cases, a titanium exhaust manifold with conical cylinder connector, as well as profiled clutch discs.

The 125 cc model also comes with a new generator, modified crankshaft, and a new silencer, while the 250 cc version received new exhaust and transfer ports, a new combustion chamber, improved silencer, and new cylinder.

For the 300 cc model, the engineers only swapped the old cylinder with a new one to improve durability and sealing, resulting in more combustion efficiency.

However, Beta has introduced a new 300 SS 2T model, with the SS standing for Super Smooth. According to its name, the new engine offers a smoother and softer power delivery compared to the standard Evo 300.

The 300 SS differs from the standard model through a modified silencer, a combustion chamber that offers a lower compression ratio, increased inertia flywheel, and primary drive, as well as a long-stroke throttle.

Apart from the engines, all the bike chassis got retuned for better handling and more fun. Thus, they gained updated hydraulic suspension settings, new fork sliders, new rear brake pump, different plastic tank cover, new switchgear, redesigned headlight mask as well as new graphics.

The new Evo Trial bikes also come with a new license plate holder kit, including integrated indicators, thereby allowing the bikes to be used in full compliance with road circulation regulations.
