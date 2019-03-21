5 Car Thief Runs Himself Over as he Flees From Police in Oregon

4 Escaped Inmate Tries to Hitch a Ride With Police Officer

3 Learner Driver Leads Police on 113mph Chase, Gets Mere Slap on The Wrist

2 Woman Leads Police on Chase, Exits Car at Gunpoint Chugging Beer

1 Woman Steals Car And Flees The Cops, Then Tries to Blame it on a Kid Passenger

More on this:

Driver Starts Breakdancing After Hot Pursuit, Before Being Handcuffed

There’s resisting arrest and then there’s… this. A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase ran out of his vehicle and, right before cops slapped handcuffs on him, he started breakdancing. 7 photos



According to the report, the driver wasn’t exactly trying to avoid the cops, just driving fast and refusing to pull over.



“The suspect mostly drove at speeds under 60 mph, making no evasive maneuvers to escape the officers but also declining to pull over,” ABC 7 reports. “He slowed to about 20 mph on the 118 and then exited on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.”



“Officers followed closely behind and were finally able to spin out his vehicle with a PIT maneuver in the Pacoima area,” the report adds.



The



The suspect came out of the car with his hands up and, perhaps knowing that so many eyes were on him, he did several breakdance moves for about 10 seconds. ABC notes that he was “taunting” the police, most likely.



The suspect was handcuffed and carried away without further incident. None of the media outlets covering the strange incident says how the pursuit started or what set the cops on the man’s trail. Neither do they reveal the man’s identity or whether he has any priors. What we do know for a fact is that his breakdance skills rank above amateur status.



And yes, there’s video of the whole thing: you can see it at the bottom of the page, thanks to an ABC News helicopter following the chase. The pursuit started in Calabases and headed east into Los Angeles, before ending in the San Fernando Valley.According to the report, the driver wasn’t exactly trying to avoid the cops, just driving fast and refusing to pull over.“The suspect mostly drove at speeds under 60 mph, making no evasive maneuvers to escape the officers but also declining to pull over,”7 reports. “He slowed to about 20 mph on the 118 and then exited on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.”“Officers followed closely behind and were finally able to spin out his vehicle with a PIT maneuver in the Pacoima area,” the report adds.The PIT maneuver consists of a patrol car lightly bumping the suspect’s vehicle so as to veer it off course, making it spin on the road. The same happened here, too: the car came to a full stop and was immediately surrounded by several patrol units.The suspect came out of the car with his hands up and, perhaps knowing that so many eyes were on him, he did several breakdance moves for about 10 seconds. ABC notes that he was “taunting” the police, most likely.The suspect was handcuffed and carried away without further incident. None of the media outlets covering the strange incident says how the pursuit started or what set the cops on the man’s trail. Neither do they reveal the man’s identity or whether he has any priors. What we do know for a fact is that his breakdance skills rank above amateur status.