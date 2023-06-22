Driven: 2023 BMW M2: Why Not Take the Sports Car Camping?

I feel very torn about the new BMW M2. I’ve driven it twice, in effect. The first time around, I drove the new and ever so controversial sports car on a 900-odd-mile road trip through the American Southwest- and took it camping while there to boot. The second time, it was me, the car, and a piece of backroad I know like I know the layout of my own home. I know every coffee table (bump), countertop (corner), and hallway (straight) like only someone who lives there can.

75 photos Photo: Chase Bierenkoven/autoevolution