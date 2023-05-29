BMW M2 CS Has Wide Hips, Could Shake Them for You Presumably As of 2024

The brand's fanbase has criticized the second-gen BMW M2 for lacking the character of its predecessor. It is not that pretty, but if anything, the more track-focused variant, namely the upcoming M2 CS, should be much more appealing in the design department and beneath the skin.
Having returned to the limelight courtesy of another prototype snapped in the open by our man with the cam, the all-new BMW M2 CS has revealed the thicker lower section of the front bumper, and a more serious ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The exhaust tips, coming out from the diffuser, seem to have a larger diameter, and the wheels are very similar (if not identical) to the ones equipping the bigger M4 CSL.
We expect the team responsible for bringing this car to life to give it a pair of bucket seats in the cabin for the driver and front passenger, and the usual amount of leather and suede upholstery, with contrast stitching. The cabin will likely be decorated with more carbon fiber trim and have different sub-menus and loading screens in the infotainment system and digital dials. Moreover, the steering wheel and gear shifter knob should be unique to this model.
In the power department, look for the familiar 3.0-liter straight-six with forced induction. In the regular 2023 BMW M2, the engine produces 453 hp (459 ps/338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, but in the M2 CS, it could be massaged to produce over 500 horses. Some believe the output and thrust will be identical to those of the M3 and M4 Competition models, thus enjoying 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Besides the quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission, it might get a manual gearbox for more engaging drives. Nonetheless, the stick shift model hasn't been confirmed, but from one gearhead to another, we can only hope that it will indeed get a three-pedal version alongside the two-pedal one.
The regular BMW M2 takes one-tenth under the four-second mark to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill. The top speed is limited to 155 miles an hour (250 kph), but it can be lifted to 177 mph (285 kph) with the available M Driver's Pack. Pricing starts at $62,200, excluding destination and the options and dealer fees. The more track-focused variant that will sit at the top of the all-new M2 lineup will be more expensive. The MSRP is yet unknown, but we could be looking to close to $70,000 in our market, or perhaps a little more. The pricing will remain a secret until the car premieres, and that is expected to happen sometime next year. Chances are it will arrive in the United States as a 2025 model.
