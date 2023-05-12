2025 BMW M2 CS Shows More Aggressive Aero Than Regular M2

The M2 CS washed the sins of the regular M2 with an M engine instead of the N55, a slightly hotter S55 than the six-pot that BMW M used in the M2 Competition. The Bavarians didn't make the same mistake with the second gen, which bears the G87 codename as opposed to F87 for the first generation.
Revealed in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the newcomer launched with a twin-turbo sixer developed from the B58 regular-production mill. Regular production though it may be, the B58 is known to crank out more power and torque than BMW says it makes.
The same applies to the M division's inline-six engine. Rated at 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the M4, the S58 is downtuned to 453 ponies in the smaller coupe that BMW manufactures in Mexico. The M2 CS is believed to return in 2025 with more power, and likely more torque as well.
The jury is out on this one, but even with 10 additional horsepower, it will be enough to differentiate the Competition Sport from the standard M2 without upsetting big bro M4. Recently spied under heavy camouflage in Germany, the all-new Competition Sport is rocking more aero trickery than the M2. Most notably, a ducktail spoiler for the trunk lid and a front splitter.
Those elements are key giveaways of the Competition Sport, which fills the gap between the Competition and CSL. As far as we know, BMW M hasn't planned – nor is developing – a Competition variant of the G87.
There's also hearsay in regard to M4 Competition-matching 503 horsepower for the M2 CS, but take it with a grain of salt. BMW M understands hierarchy, and BMW M clearly doesn't intend to alienate M4 Competition owners and potential customers of M vehicles. On the other hand, I would be glad to be proven wrong because more power and torque backed up by a warranty is a tantalizing proposition.
Whatever the numbers may be, it'll be more than enough for everyone in the market for a high-performance coupe with a compact footprint. The big question is, will a manual be available as well? The Getrag dual-clutch transmission of the preceding M2 CS is out of the question due to the CLAR platform of the G87, which was designed with ZF 8HP automatic in mind. All-wheel-drive versions of the M3 and M4 come exclusively with the torque-converter automatic box.
In true Competition Sport fashion, we'll also be presented with some carbon-fiber bits and pieces. Given the level of camouflage on this prototype, it's nigh-on impossible to tell which panels are made of the stuff.
Chassis braces and stiffer suspension are certain as well, to the detriment of ride quality. After all, nobody in their right mind would buy a Competition Sport expecting to glide over imperfections in the road.
