BMW Recalls i4 and iX Electric Vehicles Over Improperly Secured Electrical Connections

Save for the ungainly front grilles, both the i4 and iX are perfectly fine battery-electric vehicles. They're sporty with a dash of luxury, and both offer good range in all configurations. But alas, certain i4s and iXs have been recalled over a bit of a blunder caused by a supplier.
On March 14 this year, the German automaker became aware of an issue with the electrical system of a brand-new vehicle during an end-of-line test at the factory. The subsequent investigation revealed something off with the cell monitoring circuit for the high-voltage battery. Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH was immediately contacted for additional information. As expected, the electrical connection within the cell monitoring circuit hasn't been assembled to specifications, with BMW discovering electrical connectors that may not have been properly secured.
On the one hand, workers on the assembly line should've paid more attention to the securing process. The quality department within Germany-based Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH also needs a slap on the wrist for not identifying this issue before shipping the parts to BMW's Dingolfing and Munich factories.
Improperly secured connectors may lead to an unexpected interruption of electrical power, therefore increasing the risk of a crash. Thankfully for all parties involved, no crash reports have been filed with BMW.
Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that recall notifications will be mailed to affected owners no later than June 16. Dealers have already been instructed to replace the high-voltage battery cell monitoring circuit. Three part numbers were presented to the NHTSA, representing the cell monitoring circuits for the iX xDrive50, i4 eDrive35, i4 eDrive40, and the i4 M50.
31 vehicles are called back in the US market, split between 13 examples of the iX crossover and 18 examples of the i4 sedan. Production dates for the iX range between June 2022 and March 2023 for the 2022 through 2024 model years. In the i4's case, that would be August 2022 and March 2023 for model year 2023.
The i4 and iX are two of three all-electric vehicles BMW sells at press time in the United States, the final entry being the 7 Series-based i7. Starting at $52,000 sans taxes and options, the i4 offers 282 horsepower from the outset. Stepping up to the eDrive40 bumps it up to 335 ponies, while the M50 can summon 536 horsepower.
In terms of range, the eDrive40 is the best of the bunch due to 301 miles (484 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Priced at $87,100 for the xDrive40 version, the iX flaunts a driving range of 307 miles (494 kilometers).
Potential customers of the M60 can look forward to 610 horsepower on full song and up to 296 miles (476 kilometers) between charging stops for a cool $111,500, excluding the $995 destination and handling fee.
