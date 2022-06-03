2022 BMW M240i xDrive Drag Races F87 M2 Competition, Friendly Shots Rapidly Fired

BMW has had a lot of novelties as of late, with the X7 LCI and all-new 7 Series (plus first-ever i7) launches, and then the 50th anniversary M GmbH celebrations (M4 CSL, M3/M4 limited editions). And they are certainly not slowing down.
Recently, we have seen the new looks of the third-generation X1 subcompact crossover SUV and how it shared the same humongous kidney grille with its fully-electric iX1 counterpart, even if for the latter it is a bit superfluous. Sure, that base SAV is going to sell like hotcakes in places like Europe or China but, of course, that’s not what enthusiasts are waiting for. Instead, they crave for the 2023 BMW M2 teasing to stop and for the Bavarians to officially pull down the curtain.
Until then, Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube has prepared a generational BMW fight, and claims the results might be unexpected, even shocking! So, after the recent Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 versus BMW M4 Competition drag races and rolls where someone was badly walked, now it is time for a full Bavarian encounter on Canadian soil.
As always, the races take place in the safe environment of a secluded, unprepped windy location and the latest feature (embedded below) shows the new G42-generation BMW M240i xDrive ducking it out with its predecessor. Alas, this is no ordinary F22 BMW 2 Series Coupe, and instead, a fellow YouTuber brought his F87 BMW M2 Competition to the dig and roll party.
So, it is a case of a newer, slightly heavier but all-wheel-drive new generation against the flagship version of its predecessor with a little more power, RWD, less weight, and a DCT transmission fighting the M240i’s regular automatic. Interestingly, while the M2 Competition seems to have the upper hand, at least on paper, things did not always go down as expected from the 4:04 mark, when the four races (two digs, two rolls) finally kicked off.
