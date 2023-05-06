Dreamy 2024 Porsche Panamera Doesn't Stand Apart, Embraces 2024 Cayenne's Styling

Porsche, which is one of the best-known automotive brands in the world, springs up just about everywhere, every time, and almost all at once. Whether it is the real world or the virtual one, it does not even matter.
Speaking of the imagination realm, we are gearing up (along with our car-loving kids) to check out soon the 964-generation Porsche 911 that will try to save the world in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is a much better idea to have the iconic sports car do the heavy lifting, as opposed to the VW Beetle from the original restart of the Autobot versus Decepticon story, aka 2018's Transformers: Bumblebee. Anyway, let us not mumble and stumble like Michael Bay in hopes this entry will, too, have a heart and mind.
Instead, let us also think about the glorious parallel universe of digital car content creators if we focus on Porsche-related dreams. Over there, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has paused his recent EV and AI-assisted sprees for something German and quite large, indeed.
As such, after envisioning stuff like the Tesla Model 3 and Y facelifts, or the upcoming MINI Aceman electric SUV, he also abandoned the Midjourney AI-assist tools that sparked controversy around the likes of the Volvo ES90 electric flagship sedan or the next Mercedes-Benz CLS, among others. And instead, he focused on some of the latest apparitions from the real world, including the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W214), and turned it into the long-wheelbase version sporting a Maybach atmosphere or the Estate station wagon variant – seemingly remembering that his channel's tagline is "Touring the World!"
Anyway, he remains in the German areas of the automotive industry but moves on to the Porsche sedan premises. And, in doing so, the pixel master expertly snatched some virtual DNA from the recently updated 2024 Porsche Cayenne best-selling luxury crossover SUV. The reason he needed it was simple and enlightening: the CGI expert wanted to give us his unofficial vision of the upcoming 2024 Porsche Panamera. The luxury executive saloon has been in continuous production since 2009 across two generations, but it's pretty safe to assume that it has been living in the shadow of the fully electric Taycan since the latter's introduction on the market in 2019.
In a bid to stand out better in the digital crowd, the author decided that a cross between the design of the 2024 Cayenne facelift and the current generation's body is just what the CGI doctor prescribed. Interestingly, the subtle refresh is in line with what we have seen from prototypes spied by our spy photographer partners and the expectations of the rumor mill to feature minute updates that are more akin to a refresh rather than a fully-fledged all-new generation, plus an interior that exudes of Cayenne's presence. So, is it cool or not?
