2024 Porsche Panamera Shows Cayenne Facelift Interior Design in Latest Spy Pics

German automaker Porsche rolled out its third-gen Cayenne in 2017 for the 2019 model year. The mid-cycle refresh followed suit in 2023 for 2024, bringing forth a minimalist cockpit design with an optional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger. This addition isn't only nauseating because of motion sickness, but also a rather uninspiring approach to automotive luxury.

19 photos Photo: CarPix / Porsche / edited