2024 Porsche Panamera Shows Cayenne Facelift Interior Design in Latest Spy Pics

German automaker Porsche rolled out its third-gen Cayenne in 2017 for the 2019 model year. The mid-cycle refresh followed suit in 2023 for 2024, bringing forth a minimalist cockpit design with an optional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger. This addition isn't only nauseating because of motion sickness, but also a rather uninspiring approach to automotive luxury.
The Zuffenhausen-based automaker is currently testing an extensively redesigned Panamera, which may or may not be advertised as the third generation. Porsche hasn't employed a brand-new platform for its internal combustion-engined sedan, but the very same MSB used by Bentley for the Continental GT and Flying Spur.
Spied testing in the Scandinavian peninsula, the updated Panamera is rocking a very similar cockpit to the aforementioned Cayenne. The resemblance is uncanny, but understandable. Profitable though it may be, Porsche cannot afford to spend millions over millions of euros on unique switches and buttons for every single model line. There are minor differences, of course. But the most important parts – think steering wheel, transmission selector lever, park button, infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster – are shared.
Zooming in on the infotainment system also reveals the car's exterior design from a bird's-eye perspective. The passenger side of the dashboard is covered to hide the optional passenger display mentioned a few paragraphs ago. The gloss-black trim on the center console may not be to everyone's liking for rather obvious reasons, but similar to stuffing the interior with displays, gloss-black trim is a brain-dead approach to automotive luxury.
The prototypes in the photo gallery feature similar double-spoke wheels, but different front bumpers and exhaust outlets. In other words, we're dealing with different powertrain choices. Redesigned headlights and taillights are noticeable as well, apparently inspired by the updated Cayenne that Porsche revealed earlier this month. As expected of Porsche, the 2024 Panamera is an evolution of a dyed-in-the-wool recipe for sedans. And shooting brakes if we include the Sport Turismo.
Expected to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024, the most tech-intensive Panamera is certain to continue with twin-turbocharged V6 and V8 powertrains. Emphasis on powertrains rather than internal combustion engines due to hybrid assistance. In the Cayenne's case, the E-Hybrid is based around the V6. In the outgoing Panamera, the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid features a V8.
Peak output estimates are easy to… uhm… estimate. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, for example, will either retain its current ratings (700 ps or 690 hp and 870 Nm or 642 lb-ft) or step it up a notch. The latter seems to be the way to go because of upcoming sports sedans such as the plug-in hybrid BMW M5. A diesel is out of the question, with Porsche discontinuing the Panamera 4S Diesel in 2018 due to abysmally poor sales.
On that note, look forward to higher prices for all variants because the Cayenne now comes with a significantly expanded selection of standard equipment. Highlights include matrix-type LED headlights, front and rear Park Assist, a rearview camera, a wireless charger for your smartphone, Active Suspension Management, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels.
