Donate $25, It Might Suffice to Win a 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, as signaled by and supported by our friends over at corvetteblogger.com, is sharing the massive chance to win this Z06/Z07 hoot! Yaaay, where do we sign up?
Well, that is easy to establish, as we have the sweepstakes link embedded right here. Anyway, let us check out – without any hurry because the raffle submission ends on August 13th, 2023, and the drawing date is August 19th, 2023 – all the C8 supercar-level goodies.
So, here is a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition Z06 also fitted with the Z07 Performance Package. Yes, that limited-series naturally-aspirated, record-breaking FPC V8 sports car that celebrates seven decades of “America’s sports car” in the best way possible – roaring to new rpm heights!
But enough with the eulogy, as everyone knows the C8 is a great sports car at an almost incredible price (it keeps growing, though) – including the one and only Koenigsegg founder, Christian von Koenigsegg himself. Frankly, the only deterrent to seeing more C8s out on the streets are the pesky automotive crises going on for what feels like forever that determine GM to lose precious fabrication time…
Anyway, that is beside the point here, as the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum probably has this 2023 Corvette Z06 already tucked away for the lucky donor and raffle winner. As for the sports car, we are dealing with a White Pearl Tri-Coat Metallic with Satin Gray stripes example that has the Z07 package, plus a 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated LT6 V8 that is good for 670 horsepower.
The Knoxville, Iowa-based sprint car racing-focused museum and 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation will use all the proceeds from donations to raise funds for the continued operation of this one-of-a-kind establishment. And they will also make one Corvette fan incredibly happy, as along for the Z06 ride there is also an additional $25k to help pay the additional prize taxes!
