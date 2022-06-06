Lady in Red Corvette Z06 C7 Wants You to Swipe Right, Would You Show It Your Garage?

It may be the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C8 that enthusiasts are still waiting to arrive at dealers, but its predecessor, the C7, can still give you an adrenalin shot at a hard push of the right pedal.
Pictured in the image gallery above, and depicted on video at the bottom of the page, this example came out in 2016, and it has just a little under 25,000 miles (~40,000 km) under its belt.
It rides on 19-inch front, and 20-inch rear wheels, has a red finish, on top of a black cockpit, and it sports the usual gear. Here, we can mention the dedicated plaque inside, part-digital instrument cluster, basic infotainment system, Bose premium audio, automatic climate control, drive mode selector, and so on. The top can also come off, so it can become your trusty companion for the summer; think tan lines on the go, accompanied by the iconic V8 soundtrack.
And speaking of the V8, we have to remind you that the previous-generation Chevy Corvette Z06 uses a 6.2-liter power unit, capable of pushing out 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. This one comes mated to the seven-speed manual transmission, and it is still fast, even by today’s standards, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) taking roughly 3 seconds. With a very skilled driver at the helm, and in perfect conditions, it can deal with the quarter mile in around 10 seconds.
As you have probably figured it out, the ‘Vette Z06 in question is up for grabs, with Autohaus of Naples being responsible with finding it a new home. At the time of writing, they had yet to list it on their website, so we don’t know how much they are asking for it. Still, it’s a low-mileage, well-preserved Z06, so you know it’s not going to be cheap, don’t you? To check it out in person, you will have to take a trip to Florida, as that is where you will find it.
Now, if you need something a bit more modern in your life that still has America written all over it, then perhaps the all-new Corvette Z06 will do the trick. The first copies will start arriving at dealers nationwide this summer, and it sports a whole bunch of mods over the standard Stingray. More importantly, it rocks a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, which develops 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). In terms of straight-line performance, it can give modern supercars a headache, as it needs just 2.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor, and you will see well over 200 mph (322 kph) on the speedometer.
It rides on 19-inch front, and 20-inch rear wheels, has a red finish, on top of a black cockpit, and it sports the usual gear. Here, we can mention the dedicated plaque inside, part-digital instrument cluster, basic infotainment system, Bose premium audio, automatic climate control, drive mode selector, and so on. The top can also come off, so it can become your trusty companion for the summer; think tan lines on the go, accompanied by the iconic V8 soundtrack.
And speaking of the V8, we have to remind you that the previous-generation Chevy Corvette Z06 uses a 6.2-liter power unit, capable of pushing out 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. This one comes mated to the seven-speed manual transmission, and it is still fast, even by today’s standards, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) taking roughly 3 seconds. With a very skilled driver at the helm, and in perfect conditions, it can deal with the quarter mile in around 10 seconds.
As you have probably figured it out, the ‘Vette Z06 in question is up for grabs, with Autohaus of Naples being responsible with finding it a new home. At the time of writing, they had yet to list it on their website, so we don’t know how much they are asking for it. Still, it’s a low-mileage, well-preserved Z06, so you know it’s not going to be cheap, don’t you? To check it out in person, you will have to take a trip to Florida, as that is where you will find it.
Now, if you need something a bit more modern in your life that still has America written all over it, then perhaps the all-new Corvette Z06 will do the trick. The first copies will start arriving at dealers nationwide this summer, and it sports a whole bunch of mods over the standard Stingray. More importantly, it rocks a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, which develops 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). In terms of straight-line performance, it can give modern supercars a headache, as it needs just 2.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor, and you will see well over 200 mph (322 kph) on the speedometer.