Don't Try This at Home: BMW M240i xDrive Proves Tail-Happy Skills on Narrow Road

Remember that Toyota GR Yaris video that we covered yesterday? Well, the same YouTube channel got to experience a BMW M240i xDrive more recently, and they drove the heck out of it on a very narrow road, somewhere in Europe.
At a little over one minute long, the video, shared at the bottom of the page, shows the premium subcompact sports coupe from the Munich auto marque going sideways at medium speeds. The clip is rather frightening, as everything could have gone wrong in a blink of an eye. Fortunately, the guy holding the wheel proved to be very skilled, and the car lived to tell the tale.
We want to believe that this stretch of road was closed in order for the stunts to happen. Either that, or the driver had spotters, because it could have gone really bad for everyone involved. That said, we have to remind you to limit your reckless driving to the racetrack, or at least to an empty parking lot, otherwise you could lose more than the integrity of your ride, not to mention that you’d be jeopardizing the lives of other traffic participants.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we will remind you that the M240i xDrive is the second best thing to an M2, as it sits right under it in BMW’s stable. It uses a 3.0-liter straight-six, with twin-turbocharging, which pumps out 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is dispatched in 4.2 seconds, which is older supercar territory, and the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Unrelated to the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which uses the same platform as the 1 Series, X1, X2, and MINI Countryman, the 2 Series Coupe is built on the CLAR architecture, shared with the 3 Series and 4 Series. Production started a little over one year ago, at the San Luis Potosi facility in Mexico, and it is offered with rear- and rear-biased all-wheel drive, depending on the model. The powertrain family comprises the usual gasoline units, and a diesel in Europe.
On this side of the Atlantic Ocean, the 2 Series Coupe comes in the 230i and 240i configuration, carrying MSRPs of $38,200 and $48,900 respectively. Both of them can be had with optional all-wheel drive. As for the full-blown M model, the M2, it has a starting price of $62,200, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, and thanks to its 453 hp (460 ps / 338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes 3.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
We want to believe that this stretch of road was closed in order for the stunts to happen. Either that, or the driver had spotters, because it could have gone really bad for everyone involved. That said, we have to remind you to limit your reckless driving to the racetrack, or at least to an empty parking lot, otherwise you could lose more than the integrity of your ride, not to mention that you’d be jeopardizing the lives of other traffic participants.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we will remind you that the M240i xDrive is the second best thing to an M2, as it sits right under it in BMW’s stable. It uses a 3.0-liter straight-six, with twin-turbocharging, which pumps out 414 hp (420 ps / 309 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is dispatched in 4.2 seconds, which is older supercar territory, and the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Unrelated to the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which uses the same platform as the 1 Series, X1, X2, and MINI Countryman, the 2 Series Coupe is built on the CLAR architecture, shared with the 3 Series and 4 Series. Production started a little over one year ago, at the San Luis Potosi facility in Mexico, and it is offered with rear- and rear-biased all-wheel drive, depending on the model. The powertrain family comprises the usual gasoline units, and a diesel in Europe.
On this side of the Atlantic Ocean, the 2 Series Coupe comes in the 230i and 240i configuration, carrying MSRPs of $38,200 and $48,900 respectively. Both of them can be had with optional all-wheel drive. As for the full-blown M model, the M2, it has a starting price of $62,200, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, and thanks to its 453 hp (460 ps / 338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes 3.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).