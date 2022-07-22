New BMW M240i – How Does It Stack Up Against the Old BMW M2?

How does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.3 seconds sound? Well, it sounds like the new BMW M240i. With a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder under the hood, the M240i is both powerful and agile, coming up equipped with M Sport brakes, differential, and suspension as standard.
You get 500 Nm of torque and 374 horsepower, compared to the now-old M2’s 365 horsepower and 465 Nm - plus BMW’s xDrive system for added traction in difficult conditions, whereas the M2 only had rear-wheel-drive.
Unlike the M2, where you could choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch, the transmission on the M240i is an 8-speed automatic Steptronic, with no manual option available. Still, both the M240i and the M2 have a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
The exhaust on the M240i has been toned down a bit and some might say it doesn’t sound as thrilling as it could. It’s not completely silent, but don’t be fooled, because part of the “exhaust sound” you’ll hear while inside the car actually comes from the speakers.
Moreover, the rear bumper diffuser is there just for aesthetic purposes. It doesn’t really do anything, since it doesn’t go under the car.
The interior is only slightly different from that of almost any other BMW out there. Yes, it looks good; yes, it does what it’s supposed to; but is it anything out of the ordinary? Unless you count M240i’s very specific door pattern and the door ambient lights as “special”, then it’s probably not.
That being said, the blue stitching on the supportive leather seats and the M stitching on the seat belts are both a nice touch.
There’s an iDrive infotainment system paired with a standard 6.5-inch display, which you can upgrade to an 8.8-inch sat-nav. Unfortunately for Android fans, there’s no Android Auto in sight. As for Apple CarPlay, you’ll have to pay for that too, even with the upgraded sat-nav.
Overall, this has daily driver potential, so could it be your next one – or would you rather an M2?
Unlike the M2, where you could choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch, the transmission on the M240i is an 8-speed automatic Steptronic, with no manual option available. Still, both the M240i and the M2 have a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
The exhaust on the M240i has been toned down a bit and some might say it doesn’t sound as thrilling as it could. It’s not completely silent, but don’t be fooled, because part of the “exhaust sound” you’ll hear while inside the car actually comes from the speakers.
Moreover, the rear bumper diffuser is there just for aesthetic purposes. It doesn’t really do anything, since it doesn’t go under the car.
The interior is only slightly different from that of almost any other BMW out there. Yes, it looks good; yes, it does what it’s supposed to; but is it anything out of the ordinary? Unless you count M240i’s very specific door pattern and the door ambient lights as “special”, then it’s probably not.
That being said, the blue stitching on the supportive leather seats and the M stitching on the seat belts are both a nice touch.
There’s an iDrive infotainment system paired with a standard 6.5-inch display, which you can upgrade to an 8.8-inch sat-nav. Unfortunately for Android fans, there’s no Android Auto in sight. As for Apple CarPlay, you’ll have to pay for that too, even with the upgraded sat-nav.
Overall, this has daily driver potential, so could it be your next one – or would you rather an M2?