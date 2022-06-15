BMW M240i Faces Audi RS5 in David vs Goliath Drag Race, Things Get Hot

BMW's 2 Series Coupe comes with a special configuration in its class, which is with few direct competitors. With that in mind, one cannot help but compare it with various performance-oriented vehicles from other segments. One of those vehicles is the Audi RS5, which is an entire class larger than the BMW, and significantly more expensive.
However, a look through the specifications will show that the BMW is rather close. Its peak output is just 75 horsepower shy of Audi's RS5, while the maximum torque is just 100 Nm away from what Ingolstadt model's capabilities.
Moreover, the BMW has two important advantages in its favor, which come in the form of a more affordable price, along with less weight to deal with. Sure, there is a difference of just 45 kilograms in favor of the BMW, which may go away temporarily if the German coupe gets a passenger, but things do not get better for the Audi from that standpoint.
With that in mind, the folks over at carwow planned their typical comparison drag race between a BMW M240i and an Audi RS5. The latter has two more doors than the BMW, and it should offer more interior room, especially if you consider its larger body.
The Audi also comes with a bigger trunk, and it is more practical because the rear window is raised when the trunk is opened, so you could fit larger items with ease.
Both vehicles come with all-wheel drive, although they have different systems in play, and both have turbocharged six-cylinder engines, so the comparison is on point from this perspective.
The BMW is the underdog in this scenario, as it has less power, is cheaper, and is not the full-on performance version of the 2 Series Coupe, but rather an M Performance model that gets as close to an M car as can be, just that it is not an M2.
