Tuned BMW M240i Ventures Deep Into the Full-Blown M Territory

While BMW continues working on the all-new M2 Coupe, certain tuners have already had their way with the normal 2er, boosting its output and torque to impressive numbers.
Late last year, Manhart unveiled their MH2 450, a 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft) take on the M240i, and now, it’s Dahler’s turn to sit under the spotlight with their very own project.
Boasting visual and technical upgrades over stock, this M240i Coupe enjoys 430 ps (424 hp / 316 kW) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft) with the Stage 1 up and running. Those interested in more oomph can order the Stage 2, which brings 455 ps (449 hp / 335 kW) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) to the party. Both upgrade bundles have an increased top speed that Dahler didn’t say anything about.
As a matter of fact, they haven’t announced the new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration times either, but we are likely looking at around 4.0 seconds, or slightly less. That’s because the stock M240i, with its 374 ps (369 hp / 275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) 3.0-liter turbo-six, enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.3 seconds. Flat-out, the current range-topper of the new 2 Series Coupe range will do 250 kph (155 mph).
Providing 10% quicker acceleration time is the Power Pedal, and a new exhaust system, with valve control, can also be found on Dahler’s shelves for the M240i. The sport springs or optional coilovers bring the whole body closer to the ground, and other things available for the car are the Eventuri air intake, and side mirror caps made of carbon fiber. Measuring 20 inches in diameter, the wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, have come from the aftermarket world too, and round off the makeover.
