Dodge Ram D100 "Scat Pack" Is a Nasty Sleeper Truck

The Beige Sand finish of this 1984 Dodge Ram D100 seals the deal when it comes to the thing passing as a blue-collar machine. However, the soundtrack is not the usual one, since the engine bay of the truck now accomodates a 392 (6.4L) HEMI, courtesy of Holley Performance. 7 photos



However, as the Kentucky-based specialist explains, the work truck's generous engine bay, which landed in the hands of the company with a 318ci (5.2L) V8 meant that throwing in the said Gen III Hemi inside came naturally. Besides, as we discussed earlier today, when



The donor car for this sleeper build was a 2015



The first step of the swap was achieved using Holley's motor mounts and transmission crossmember, along with a polyurethane transmission mount and a TR6060 gearbox adapter. Speaking of the tranny, it sports a Magnum tail shaft conversion by Bowler, as well as a Hurst Blackjack forward-position short-throw shifter and Hurst shifter stick.



Next up, the crew made use of a 392 crate engine kit to install the power distribution center, the accelerator pedal, the engine wiring harness, the chassis harness, sensors, and the PCM. Gas is sipped using a custom setup involving a 1992-1993 Dodge Ram fuel tank, among others.



The exhaust is quite a piece of work since it brings together a custom set of prototype cast-iron exhaust manifolds, aftermarket replacement catalytic converters for a 2015 Challenger, and, for the said sleeper attitude, a Hooker BlackHeart exhaust kit impersonating the rear-side-exit hardware that came from the factory.



Further down the power line, we find a factory replacement Hellcat dual-disk clutch, an Inland Empire driveshaft, and a 4.10 geared rear axle with a limited-slip diff, so you'll have no trouble putting that power down.



Corners? This D100 comes prepared for them. The truck has been brought closer to the road while featuring Dodge B-series van control arms up front and a custom-made flip kit at the back. Of course, we can't overlook the custom wheels, although they are not enough to blow the vehicle's cover.



