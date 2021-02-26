Dodge Dakota Sport "HEMI Hauler" Is a Muscle Truck in Sheep's Clothing

The Mountain Tiny Home Is Minuscule, Has Glass Roof and Skylight Shower

With electrification just around the corner, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep continue to put on a HEMI show. These infamous V8s have expanded well past the realm of Chargers and Challengers, landing under the hood of high-riders such as the Wrangler 392 N/A hero and the supercharged soldier that is the Ram 1500 TRX (let's not forget the Durango Hellcat ). Of course, similar things happen outside factory gates, and we're here to discuss a modern classic Dodge Dakota Sport gifted with 392ci (6.4L) muscle by the velocity fanatics over at Holley Performance. 7 photos



Well, the



And, thanks to the Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual, which features an OEM clutch master cylinder and pedal, as well as a Hellcat dual-disk clutch, the driver is fully immersed in the experience. Note that the swap required the developer's engine mounts, polyurethane transmission mount, transmission crossmember, as well as an adapter bracket for the latter.



Since the truck's factory look has been maintained, this bed wielder is obviously capable of raising quite a few eyebrows once it gets put to work on the road.



Speaking of which, the Dakota Sport came with respectable handling from the get-go. As such, while the specialist behind the build doesn't mention any custom bits in this department, it looks like this muscle truck isn't afraid to turn.



PS: While it was on the Gen III HEMI swap page, Holley Performance also fitted such a motor The original Dakota enjoyed its fair share of V8 motivation, with Carroll Shelby paving the way via the 1989 model year and Dodge joining the party two years later. With the golden age of muscle machines having ended by that time, the eight-cylinder models debuted with just 195 hp, and that number didn't climb past 230 ponies over the years.Well, the Kentucky-based specialist has made sure this Dakota Sport features all the firepower it needs, albeit without going over the top. We'd even go as far as saying that fitting a 392 crate engine under the hood was the reasonable choice, hence the nickname we introduced in the title; we're talking at least 485 hp here.And, thanks to the Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual, which features an OEM clutch master cylinder and pedal, as well as a Hellcat dual-disk clutch, the driver is fully immersed in the experience. Note that the swap required the developer's engine mounts, polyurethane transmission mount, transmission crossmember, as well as an adapter bracket for the latter.Since the truck's factory look has been maintained, this bed wielder is obviously capable of raising quite a few eyebrows once it gets put to work on the road.Speaking of which, the Dakota Sport came with respectable handling from the get-go. As such, while the specialist behind the build doesn't mention any custom bits in this department, it looks like this muscle truck isn't afraid to turn.While it was on the Gen III HEMI swap page, Holley Performance also fitted such a motor under the hood of a 1984 Dodge Ram D100 , with the engine being grabbed from a 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

