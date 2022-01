Dodge Pokes Fun at Mustang's 5-Liter V8 With Dead Coyote Reference

Here’s a little background information. Last year, Dodge launched a marketing campaign that featured the brand’s 24 Months of Muscle calendar. The automaker makes announcements as teasers and references them once official.An image with a dead Coyote with tracks over it features on Dodge’s 24 Months of Muscle calendar. It’s a harmless image scrolling through the website that, at first glance, looks like a horse.It’s obviously a Ford Mustang reference, but a closer look reveals it’s a dead coyote and not a horse. A quick look at the source code at the back-end makes it clear the image has the title “Dead Coyote,” as is the alternative text.Dodge is keeping quiet about the pictures, but there’s little doubt it’s a straight jab at the Ford Mustang, and specifically, the 5-liter Coyote V8 powering the GT and Mach 1. It’s evident they are talking about “muscle cars” and referencing the powertrain in the Challenger’s successor.The jab is a lot like the Easter egg under the 2021 Ram TRX air box that publicly poked fun at the Ford F-150 Raptor . Ram dared Ford to pop the Raptor’s hood when it debuted, challenging the off-roader with its Hellcat-powered TRX.The executives at Dodge seem pumped up again, especially after the Challenger thrashed the Mustang in 2021 U.S. sales.What will run over the Coyote still remains a mystery - it’s only a matter of time. Meanwhile, will Ford let itself get humiliated like this? There’s a line of Raptors in the offing, perfect timing for a counterattack, perhaps?