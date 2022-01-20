Dodge Pokes Fun at Mustang's 5-Liter V8 With Dead Coyote Reference

It’s another season of jabs, and Dodge is poking fun at Ford again - we know it. The automaker has a knack for cryptic teasers, and Ford has been on the receiving end lately. We have never gotten over the humorous Easter egg under the 2021 Ram TRX’s hood. Naturally, we are not about to let the “run over Coyote” teaser slip either.
Here’s a little background information. Last year, Dodge launched a marketing campaign that featured the brand’s 24 Months of Muscle calendar. The automaker makes announcements as teasers and references them once official.
An image with a dead Coyote with tracks over it features on Dodge’s 24 Months of Muscle calendar. It’s a harmless image scrolling through the website that, at first glance, looks like a horse.
It’s obviously a Ford Mustang reference, but a closer look reveals it’s a dead coyote and not a horse. A quick look at the source code at the back-end makes it clear the image has the title “Dead Coyote,” as is the alternative text.
Dodge is keeping quiet about the pictures, but there’s little doubt it’s a straight jab at the Ford Mustang, and specifically, the 5-liter Coyote V8 powering the GT and Mach 1. It’s evident they are talking about “muscle cars” and referencing the powertrain in the Challenger’s successor.
The jab is a lot like the Easter egg under the 2021 Ram TRX air box that publicly poked fun at the Ford F-150 Raptor. Ram dared Ford to pop the Raptor’s hood when it debuted, challenging the off-roader with its Hellcat-powered TRX.
The executives at Dodge seem pumped up again, especially after the Challenger thrashed the Mustang in 2021 U.S. sales.
What will run over the Coyote still remains a mystery - it’s only a matter of time. Meanwhile, will Ford let itself get humiliated like this? There’s a line of Raptors in the offing, perfect timing for a counterattack, perhaps?
