Dodge Durango "Brutus" Widebody Kit Is Hellcat-Worthy

For many years, the Durango looked like it wasn't going to make it. Sales of crossovers were moving towards much more efficient models and the V6 barely got 20 miles to the gallon. But everything changed thanks to SRT.
Chrysler's 5-year plan gave Dodge almost exclusive right to high-performance SRT technology. For the 2018 model year, the Durango SRT arrived as America's fastest, most powerful 3-row SUV, thanks to a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.
Less than 10% of Durango sales are from the SRT model, but the performance V8 made this a cool kind of crossover. And for the 2021 model year (only), we're also getting a Hellcat supercharged model. Everybody's excited about that one!
It's kind of like a last hurrah before the next-gen Durango arrives, and we can think of no better way to celebrate than a widebody kit. Yes, we're talking about something real... kind of.
There's no point in doing quick quarter-mile times if you can't look good doing it. That's why a body kit company called Diffsplitt created this package for the Durango. It's ready for pre-order right now, and what you're looking at are rendering from the artist Rostislav Prokop.
Now, this isn't one of those crazy kits you see in 3D renders where SUVs start looking like race cars. No, you just have a couple of inches of bodywork to let people know your Durango isn't an interceptor and that you like your family car to have a wild side.
Honestly, we're not sure if people will want to mod their Durangos after the Hellcat model comes out. It's looking like a really old SUV, but maybe the quarter-mile records are going to get people talking.
The company is from the Czech Republic and previously worked on mods for European cars. But it has created an interesting package designed around the Charger and has a prototype the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as well.
