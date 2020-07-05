Dodge Durango Hellcat Pickup Rendering, or Why We Don't Always Need Jeep

Dodge doesn't need to offer a pickup for the sake of practicality. That's now the job of the Ram brand and its popular 1500 models. But there's always room for something entertaining and unique.
Auto magazines have been talking about the death of the big-block V8 engine and ICE in general for what seems like a decade now. But people aren't buying into that and have instead supported American brands like Dodge. It's hard not to when they offer the loudest, quickest drag monsters you can buy for about $70,000.
Of course, America needs crossovers more than anything else, as raised 4x4 are ideal for towing, the school run, and more. That's where the Durango SRT Hellcat comes in, a family car with the crazy 710 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter.
That would be like Chevy putting the Z06 in the Blazer. Actually, why don't they do that? As you can probably tell, the Durango SRT Hellcat is going to be good at many things, except maybe carrying drywall in its cargo bed.
That's the idea behind this crazy rendering by X-Tomi Design, who made a pickup version. It's just a regular Durango body with a bit chopped off the back, which makes it look a lot like the Japanese pickups of yesteryear, a 1970s Datsun 521, for example, or the Subaru Brat.
Some might argue that Dodge would never put a 2-door pickup into production... and they'd be wrong. As we've discussed in a previous story, the automaker had a model called the M80 at the 2002 Detroit Auto Show. The response to it was so amazing that they very nearly approved it for production.
The main problem was that they couldn't get the price as low as they wanted. But considering people are going to pay over $80,000 for the Durango Hellcat, money really isn't a problem right now. Of course, Jeep might also put the Hellcat engine in a limited-edition Gladiator, and that would be fine too.
