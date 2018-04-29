autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Pulls 9.4s Quarter-Mile Run with a Little Tune

29 Apr 2018, 9:43 UTC ·
by
When Dodge came up with the Hellcat nonidentical twins, most aficionados out there expected the 707-pony pair to be permanently cast in the role of the maker's halo car. Well, that wasn't the case, with the Challenger Demon having now grabbed that title. And the time has come to see how the Mopar monster performs on the drag strip... with a little help.
That's right, we're here to bring you the latest adventure involving a tuned incarnation of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

This time around, the muscle behemoth hit the Cecil Country Dragway, with the machine enjoying awesome conditions. And the results didn't fail to show up.

To be more precise, the Demon managed to pull a 9.4s run, with its trap speed sitting at 146 mph. And yes, the elapsed time does beat the official 9.65 seconds, since we are talking about a modded car.

According to the owner of the vehicle, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI was gifted with a race gas tune - the Demon crate goodies, such as the race gas ECU and the skinny front tires, were installed.

And, to answer a question that probably sits on drag strip aficionados' lips, the Transbrake feature wasn't used. In fact, no Demon was recorded using this goodie so far, since all the cars still have microscopic mileage numbers.

Of course, this means that the stock Demon has yet to deliver on the 9.65s promise mentioned above, with the best time for a factory-state car sitting at 9.9 seconds.

Speaking of the massaged Demons, we'll remind you that an example modded by Hennessey recently managed to pull a 9.38s 1,320-foot run.

Of course, with certain aficionados questioning John Hennessey's methods, these people took the said time with a grain of salt.

Regardless, it's obvious that the race for the most badass Demon out there is still on and we can't wait to get our hands on fresh adventures.

