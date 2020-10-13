Dodge Charger "Street Freak" Shows Heavy 1970s Look

As the current Dodge Charger has been with us since 2005, we can talk about an entire era of modifications. However, we mustn't overlook the customization trends that shaped classic muscle cars. Well, the rendering that now adorns our screens is here to remind us of the street freaks.
We're talking about a term coined by Car Craft magazine back in the 1970s, which was used to describe muscle machines that went above and beyond with the mods. And this Charger certainly fits that description.
Since this is the digital world and the price of the 1969 Dodge Charger hasn't been boosted by its Dukes of Hazzard reputation (General Lee builds are also a trend these days), this was the starting point.
However, digital label sad.machines, which is responsible for this trip down muscle memory lane, decided to add a Japanese aroma to the mix.
Sure, the wheel setup, with the lifted rear end accommodating an axle that can always cope with drag strip demands, is all street freak. But there are plenty of custom bits that link this virtual build to the Land of the Rising Sun.
For instance, the eye-catching wheels found at the two ends of those badass side pipes are SSR Tomcats, which come from the said part of the world.
Then we have the custom color-shift finish, which is a nod to the Maziora paint, a ChromaFlair finish produced by the Nippon Paint Company (the said visual effect is owed to flakes of aluminum mixed with a magnesium fluoride and semi-translucent chromium coating).
The gold accents present on the car are quite the attention magnet, with these being used where chrome used to sit, as well as on the decals and flames added to the sides of the muscle car.
And with a 440 envisioned here, you'd better check out this 1969 Dodge Charger while it's still here, since the big coupe can head into the horizon in an instant...
Back at it. An idea that's been sitting for over a year finalized. A pure bred Street Freak '69 Charger with a Japanese twist. SSR Tomcats, titanium side pipes, my own Maziora inspired, custom Artifex Machina color shift paint, and decked out with a 440 sounding like Hot For Teacher. #SadMachines #Dodge #Charger #StreetFreak #StanceNation #Mopar #Maziora #440 #MuscleCar