This muscle beast started out life as a 2016 Charger R/T Scat Pack, which meant a brilliant mix between four doors and a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI. However, its owner wanted to have the Mopar machine his way, which is why he took the vehicle down the aftermarket route (more on this below).The gearhead is currently looking to take the Dodge to the next level, which is why he reached out to digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who created a set of renderings portraying the super-sedan in the new form.Note that you'll be able to see both the original project and the dreamy pixel work in the Instagram post below - while the aspects that set the two apart are not massive, they do make a noticeable difference.For starters, the digital job features new custom shows, with these coming from LD97Forged (we're looking at the Classic C01 model).And while the Scat Pack we have here has already been gifted with an aftermarket widebody take, the rendering links the bolder arches via fitting side skirts. The aero work is further enhanced by an extended chin, as well as by integrating the NASCAR-like tail of the original into the design thanks to the white finish.Of course, the red halo lights also play their part in this pixel spectacle, as anybody who has seen a Stormtrooper opening fire is well aware.