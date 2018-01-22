autoevolution
 

Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, America Wins

You know it's an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado when a drag race involving a Dodge sedan and a retired Chevy can keep one in front of the screen from start to finish. We're talking about a sprinting brawl that involves a Charger Hellcat and a fifth-generation Camaro ZL1.
Fortunately, the drivers of the factory-blown machines decided to keep things on the safe side, taking things to the drag strip. To be more precise, the Mopar machine and the Golden Bowtie animal duked it out at the Mission Raceway Park in Canda.

This, of course, involved playing the good old Christmas Tree game and it seems that the guy behind the wheel of the Camaro ZL1 took the win in this department - check out the initial phase of the race and you'll notice the brilliant reaction time of the Chevy driver.

For those who know a thing or two about muscle cars, it's no secret that the Charger Hellcat is quicker than the fifth-generation Camaro ZL1 when it comes to 1,320 feet shenanigans.

As such, the explosive start of the Chevrolet Camaro means the as-far-as-they-eye-is-concerned part of the race we have here will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.

Of course, the ET (elapsed time) numbers at the end of the run don't take the reaction times into account, which means you'll also get to see the performance of each car, regardless of the drivers' might.

Since we're talking about a pair of machines animated by supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mills, the aural side of this drag race is just as enticing as the visual one. And we're inviting you to be the judge of the decibel brawl. Thus, you shouldn't forget to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.

