C207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from Mcchip

Mercedes keeps juking the AMG bullet when it comes to the E-Class Coupe, something that has been going on for quite some time now. They're doing it now and offering the E53 with a 3-liter, but people have been upset about this since the era of the C207
7 photos
Just look at it. Isn't that a cool-looking two-door Merc, far better stacked than the CL-Class? But unlike its E-Class sedan and T-model counterparts (the W212 and S212), this car didn't have a powerful AMG
V8 engine.
This project is the work of engine swap masters Mcchip-DKR. If you want something that nobody else has, they're the guys to call.
From what we understand, this used to be an E350 CGI, which between 2009 and 2013 was fitted with a 3.5-liter engine making 292 HP
and 365 Nm of torque. It was good for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, which as we all know isn't enough to keep the plebes with hot hatches at arm's length.
As far as we can tell, the transplanted mill is the M 273 5.5-liter of the E55
. However, by itself, that thing isn't able to give you E63 levels of performance, so a supercharger kit has also been fitted, raising the total output to 680 HP and 1000 Nm of torque.
Subtle is not a word we can use regarding the exterior of the car either, as the E-Class Coupe has a Black Series widebody look. This is thanks to an AMG front bumper, fender flares (front and rear) and a rear diffuser with carbon inserts.
Thanks to square quad exhaust pipes, this old C207 looks just like a modern AMG motor. Its visual appearance is also enhanced by lower springs and performance forged wheels from HRE. Obviously, you need a lot of rear rubber to keep 1000 Nm of torque in check.