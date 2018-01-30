autoevolution
 

C207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from Mcchip

30 Jan 2018, 19:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes keeps juking the AMG bullet when it comes to the E-Class Coupe, something that has been going on for quite some time now. They're doing it now and offering the E53 with a 3-liter, but people have been upset about this since the era of the C207.
7 photos
C207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from McchipC207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from McchipC207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from McchipC207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from McchipC207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from McchipC207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from Mcchip
Just look at it. Isn't that a cool-looking two-door Merc, far better stacked than the CL-Class? But unlike its E-Class sedan and T-model counterparts (the W212 and S212), this car didn't have a powerful AMG V8 engine.

This project is the work of engine swap masters Mcchip-DKR. If you want something that nobody else has, they're the guys to call.

From what we understand, this used to be an E350 CGI, which between 2009 and 2013 was fitted with a 3.5-liter engine making 292 HP and 365 Nm of torque. It was good for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, which as we all know isn't enough to keep the plebes with hot hatches at arm's length.

As far as we can tell, the transplanted mill is the M 273 5.5-liter of the E55. However, by itself, that thing isn't able to give you E63 levels of performance, so a supercharger kit has also been fitted, raising the total output to 680 HP and 1000 Nm of torque.

Subtle is not a word we can use regarding the exterior of the car either, as the E-Class Coupe has a Black Series widebody look. This is thanks to an AMG front bumper, fender flares (front and rear) and a rear diffuser with carbon inserts.

Thanks to square quad exhaust pipes, this old C207 looks just like a modern AMG motor. Its visual appearance is also enhanced by lower springs and performance forged wheels from HRE. Obviously, you need a lot of rear rubber to keep 1000 Nm of torque in check.
C207 Mercedes E-Class Coupe E-Class Coupe engine swap v8
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  