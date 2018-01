C207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from Mcchip

AMG

Just look at it. Isn't that a cool-looking two-door Merc, far better stacked than the CL-Class? But unlike its E-Class sedan and T-model counterparts (the W212 and S212), this car didn't have a powerfulV8 engine.This project is the work of engine swap masters Mcchip-DKR. If you want something that nobody else has, they're the guys to call.From what we understand, this used to be an E350 CGI, which between 2009 and 2013 was fitted with a 3.5-liter engine making 292and 365 Nm of torque. It was good for 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, which as we all know isn't enough to keep the plebes with hot hatches at arm's length.As far as we can tell, the transplanted mill is the M 273 5.5-liter of the E55 . However, by itself, that thing isn't able to give you E63 levels of performance, so a supercharger kit has also been fitted, raising the total output to 680 HP and 1000 Nm of torque.Subtle is not a word we can use regarding the exterior of the car either, as the E-Class Coupe has a Black Series widebody look. This is thanks to an AMG front bumper, fender flares (front and rear) and a rear diffuser with carbon inserts.Thanks to square quad exhaust pipes, this old C207 looks just like a modern AMG motor. Its visual appearance is also enhanced by lower springs and performance forged wheels from HRE. Obviously, you need a lot of rear rubber to keep 1000 Nm of torque in check.