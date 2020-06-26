Dodge Charger "4Runner" Looks Like the Japanese Hellcat

Unlike the Dodge Challenger, the Charger doesn't bet everything on the retro styling card, albeit with the latter's front fascia steering clear of the overdesigned trend that unfortunately involved many of the cars found in showrooms these days. But what if we were to swap the front end of the Charger for one that comes from the rugged end of the market? The rendering sitting before us is here to answer the question and you should know there’s a method to the madness.
This is one of the popular face swap renderings, pixel exercises that aren't all that complex, but manage to keep us entertained and, in certain cases, current one included, allow us to discuss more important matters.
As for the "donor car", we're looking at a Toyota 4Runner - in case you're wondering about the final part of the title above, yes, the fifth-gen 4Runner can be considered a product that's perfectly fit for the US market, but the SUV is built in the Land of the rising sun and was penned by Japanese designer Koichi Suga. Oh, and yes, the F8 Green shade of the muscle sedan does seem to go well with this tough-style transformation.
Now, as carfrontswaps, the digital label that has come up with this work, points out, both the Charger and the 4Runner are aging - as far as their current generations go, the sedan was introduced back in 2005, while the SUV came to us in 2009.
As for the need to replace the two, this topic isn't as simple as their makers introducing new models. For one, if we take a look at the 2019 sales in America, we'll notice the 4Runner, now in its fifth generation, convinced 12,510 customers, which made for the highest value since the SUV was introduced in the 1980s.
When it comes to the Mopar machine, 96,935 Chargers found homes in the US last year, which marked an increase of 21 percent over the previous year and one of the best years to date, only sitting behind 2013, when 98,790 such Dodges were sold.
Both achievements are even more remarkable when we consider that especially sedans, but also SUVs, are losing market share in favor of crossovers. And it looks like the clientele appreciates the authentic experience delivered by these extremely different machines.
Yes, the body-on-chassis nature of the 4Runner means its ride is not as refined as that of a crossover, the scale-unfriendly Charger is a thirsty machine, while both come with interiors that could be improved.
However, the no-nonsense offroading approach of the Toyota 4Runner and the sheer badassery of the Charger, be it in Hellcat trim or not, are attributes that have not been ignored by the buyers.
Besides, all the years of production mean that most problems have been ironed out, so both vehicles have excellent scores in the J.D. Power and Associates Initial Quality Studies. In fact, the 2020 report, which landed earlier this week, saw Dodge tying Kia for the top spot, making for the first time when an American brand has held the #1 position.
