Dodge Challenger Rallye & Charger Don't Want To See the Virtual ICE Age Gone Yet

Nowadays, anyone considering an ICE-powered muscle car must hurry or settle on the upcoming S650 Ford Mustang's seventh generation to fulfill all dreams of V8 glory. Meanwhile, their Stellantis and GM peers have their days numbered.
Stellantis was the quickest to sound the death knell for its iconic Dodge Charger and Challenger nameplates in ICE-powered form and announce that the future belongs to the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess devised for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept's production version. Of course, they are not sending the V8s to car Valhalla before one last feast – or seven of them, as per the 'Last Call' special editions that culminate with the 1,025-hp (on E85) 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 quarter-mile dragstrip monster.
General Motors also decided, at long last, to let everyone know what it plans for the ailing sixth-generation Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car. It's not great news, frankly, as the 2024 model year will cease production in January next year with a singular Collector's Edition. After that, no one knows when the Camaro will return, but at least the automaker promised it wouldn't be the end of the road for the legendary nameplate.
Naturally, many folks are sad to see these three go to the plains of ICE-powered car Valhalla. And sometimes, they even do something about it and tend to take matters into their own hands. Or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. First, the virtual artist, better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, likes to CGI-play with simple yet quirky stuff, such as doing a retcon on the 2023 Dodge Charger styling based on the LX sixth generation performance sedan.
Dressed in minty green with contrasting black details, with a hood scoop to remember, and oversized dual exhaust pipes at each extremity, this redesigned Charger sure looks ready to eat any four-door for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – both on and off the tracks of the world. Secondly, we have Mo Ismail, a pixel master (aka mo_aoun_ismail on social media), that has become, in the meantime, a creative designer for Stellantis North America's Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram Trucks. Naturally, his dream build comes from the group and involves morphing the mighty Dodge Challenger muscle car into a rally monster.
His Challenger 'Rallye' project involves lots of vintage Hella lights, a modified front end to accept a much better approach angle, a lifted suspension setup, and beefy fender flares to make way for the beadlock-style off-road wheels and chunky all-terrain tires! So, which one is your favorite – the street-savvy Charger redesign or the dream DIY Challenger Rallye build?
