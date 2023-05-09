Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition Costs Over $66k, and You Can't Have It in the US

This sparkling and dazzling Chevy Camaro is a forbidden fruit because it will be manufactured in just 20 examples, and it's exclusive to Chevrolet's Japan division.
However, as always, there's a catch. For example, Chevy enthusiasts might raise an eyebrow because the Vivid Orange Metallic is already in the American color palette. All you have to do is pay an additional fee of $395 to snatch it off the online configurator lot. You will be missing out on some of the limited-edition goodies, though. Not the rugged Jet Black interior, though, as that one is offered for free to US customers, too.
Anyway, we should understand that although this Chevy Camaro Vivid Orange Edition sounds and looks cool from afar, once you start taking it to task, you will see that it's not such a big forbidden fruit deal. Especially when you hear about the price – the special series of just 20 examples that brings Vivid Orange to the shade list for JDM Camaros has a starting MSRP of no less than 8,930,000 yen.
That equates to $66,199 at the current exchange rate, and it's a hefty toll when in America, the Camaro Coupe starts from just $27,795, and even jumping to the 6.2-liter V8 engine with paddle shift auto transmission and 2SS trim will still get you an invoice starting below the $49k threshold! Oh, well, muscle car passions are expensive in some parts of the world, and Japan is a negative example of that, for sure.
Based on the 'Camaro SS,' the Vivid Orange Edition combines the dedicated Vivid Orange Metallic body color with a centered silver stripe decal, a Jet Black interior, Recaro performance bucket seats,… aaand that's about it! It's a spartan special series, we know. At least the order books have already been opened, and the first deliveries are scheduled for mid-June this year. Before that, though, interested fans can participate in a Camaro Vivid Orange Edition 'debut fair' on June 3 and 4 at nationwide dealers. Chevrolet will also present artwork inspired by the car and made by graffiti artist Number-D.
The official public presentation will take place during the 'Chevrolet Fan Day 2023' event held at Fuji Speedway on Saturday, May 20, so at least it will be seen by many folks before becoming a garage queen in collections around Japan. Speaking of collections and collectors, here in America, we are still waiting for Chevrolet to present the looks and features of its farewell 2024 Collector's Edition for the sixth-generation Camaro.
As a reminder, in late March, General Motors announced that Chevrolet has decided to let the sixth iteration of the iconic Camaro pony and muscle car head off into the sunset after the production closes in January 2024. At the moment, aside from the teaser of an incoming Collector's Edition, there is nothing new to speak of the Camaro, including the fact that no successor has been announced.
Sure, Chevy did hint that this is not the end of the road for the nameplate, but since Lansing Grand River Assembly will be retooled for EV production, we can all imagine there will be no more V8 roars for the seventh Camaro. That's too bad, according to some diehard ICE-powered aficionados, but it's still a potentially high-performance future, according to others, right?
