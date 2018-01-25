autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Pickup Rendered as the Muscle Truck

Why would the world wide web come up with a rendering of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat pickup truck? Well, we can think of multiple answers to this question.
For one thing, with each year that passes, Fiat Chrysler is more and more willing to give in to the temptation to Hellcat everything. So far, the blown 6.2-liter motor has led to the introduction of four Dodge model (Challenger Hellcat, Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Challenger Demon and Charger Hellcat), as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

And let's not forget about the Hellcat-ized Jeep Wrangler Trailcat and the Ram Rebel TRX concepts - we must also add the 2019 Ram 1500 Easter Egg to the latter.

Then there's the sheer excitment that results from coming across such a contraption. Ever since GM retired the El Camino, gear heads have been lusting for a go-fast bed wielder without too many high-riding genes.

Come to think of if, this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat render isn't as crazy as it might seem. For instance, the aftermarket side of the industry has already delivered a pickup truck based on the platform serving the Dodge Challenger/Charger.

We're referring to the Charger truck we showed you in February last year, which came to the world thanks to a specialist named Smyth Performance.

If we look past the borders of the U.S., we notice the UTE culture that has taken over Australia. And even though the car production Down Under is following a declining trend, this example simple backs up a potential business case for a supercharged pickup truck such as the one sitting before you.

Sure, we're not expecting the automotive producer to welcome such a model in its lineup too soon and yet it wouldn't surprise us to see an eccentric shop out there coming up with such a proposal.

 

2018 Dodge Challenger demon pickup #photobooth #photography #phototheday #dodgechallenger #srt #2018 #photo #pic #dodge #americancar #úø #photoshop #luxurycar #sportcar #musclecar follow #tuningcar_ps for more pic ...

A post shared by 0Tuningcar_ps0 (@tuningcar_ps) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:10am PST

