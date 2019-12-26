2019 Dodge Challenger 1320 Production Figures Revealed, It’s Extremely Rare

Though it may not handle as well as the Camaro and Mustang, there’s no denying the Challenger is a different kind of fun. Dodge has the biggest engine in the segment – namely the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 – and the Challenger also has the upper hand in terms of output.
The Demon reigned supreme for the 2018 model year, packing 840 horsepower on 100-octane race fuel or 808 horsepower with 91 octane. Then Dodge has taken that know-how to develop the Hellcat Redeye, which develops no fewer than 797 horsepower from 6.2 liters.
It’s easy to fall in love with the Challenger for what it represents, and even to this day, the two-door muscle car appeals to grassroots racers all across North America. There’s a case to be made for the 1320 special edition, a no-nonsense drag racer with R/T Scat Pack goodies.
Introduced last year for 2019, the quarter-mile special edition is rarer than the Demon according to Mopar Insiders. The enthusiast forum reports that 1,054 examples were produced for the 2019 model year, of which 28 were sold in Canada where the Challenger is made.
The most and least popular colors in which the 1320 was specified for 2019 are Pitch Black (232 units) and Maximum Steel (13). Yellow Jacket and Billet are one-offs for pre-production cars that weren’t sold to the public and aren’t featured in the special edition’s configurator.
Mopar Insiders has also found out that Dodge will produce the 1320 for the 2020 model year as well, yet there’s no information about how many will be made. A few over 1,000 sounds reasonable…
Being related to the R/T Scat Pack version of the Challenger, the special edition packs the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 under the hood. 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque may not sound like a lot, but remember that this fellow here is designed to finish the quarter-mile fast.
Dodge claims that 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour is doable, yet owners have reported better times without any modifications or different tires from the factory-supplied Nexen drag radials. In other words, the 1320 is almost as fast as the Shelby GT500 on the blacktop.
On an ending note, Dodge produced 3,300 examples of the Demon. With the right settings and parts from the Demon Crate, the most powerful muscle car ever made for the street can finish the quarter-mile run in 9.65 seconds while pulling a wheelie.
