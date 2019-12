2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD Marketed as a "Winter Warrior"

AWD

All-wheel drive certainly helps in bad weather, but hey, remember when rear- or front-wheel drive was enough to tackle the harshest of winters as long the car had the proper tires installed?isn’t a must when it rains either; sensible driving skills are, and pretty much everyone knows it too for Dodge to tell them otherwise."Most people think of Chargers and Challengers as high-performance muscle cars, which clearly they are, but they can also be four-season capable AWD performance cars," declared Tim Kuniskis. “Only Dodge offers vehicles that combine practicality and all-weather driving confidence without sacrificing muscle car attitude,” concluded the global head of passenger car brands at Fiat Chrysler.He’s right about the part where AWD meets muscle car, a trick that Ford and General Motors has yet to pull off with the Mustang and Camaro. Even the Challenger is available as a GT AWD as long as you’re happy with the Pentastar V6 engine.At $34,995 excluding $1,495 for the destination charge, the Charger in this specification has some tough competition from Dodge themselves and a lot more automakers. The Durango SXT AWD starts at $33,095, the Subaru Ascent with Symmetrical AWD costs $31,995, and there are plenty of other inspired choices to consider as long as muscle car aesthetics aren’t high up on your priorities list.A counterintuitive part of the Charger GT AWD is how to active the full-time engagement of the all-wheel-drive system. To do that, you’ll have to push the Sport button instead of a button that reads AWD or something along those lines. The front-axle disconnect helps with fuel economy when all-wheel drive isn’t needed, and only the eight-speed automatic transmission is available for this specification.Regarding the six-cylinder mill under the long and sexy hood of the Charger, the Pentastar is much obliged to develop 300 ponies and 264 pound-feet of torque.