Do You Want a Lexus TX or Grand Highlander With Faked Aftermarket Murdered-Out Vibes?

No matter what other automakers are doing in the North American car market, fans need to keep coming back to Toyota and the Japanese automaker's exploits. Oh well, it's our 'fault' for letting them double-team on almost everything.
We just saw Mercedes-Benz usher in the W214 era of E-Class Estate dealings in the family in Europe or Ram Trucks prepare to amaze everyone with the official introduction of the Rampage truck to South America, and voila, Toyota is tripling its efforts with help from Gazoo Racing and their new special editions of the GR Corolla (Circuit), GR86 (Trueno), and GR Supra (45th Anniversary). And why a trio of launches, one might ask?
Well, probably because they wanted more than double efforts like the Corolla Cross Hybrid and the entire Corolla Nightshade family, the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' plus 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid, among others. Interestingly, while the company allowed both its namesake brand and the luxury division over at Lexus to come up with new superstars (2024 Toyota Tacoma and 2024 Lexus GX 550), they also felt that a team-up was always in order. As such, not long after the arrival of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander as a family-oriented, big three-row crossover, Lexus also brought into the spotlight the twinned 2024 TX crossover SUV that will also be assembled in Indiana, the US. And, of course, none of them escaped the vigilant eye of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Over there, we found Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to (again) fiddle with the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and give it the author's signature 'Shadow Line' treatment plus a set of new Y-spoke wheels to complete the tentative of aftermarket-style murdered-out look. But the cool thing about this Grand Highlander is that the pixel master also worked his CGI brush's magic on the 2024 Lexus TX in a mirroring dark and menacing demeanor. And the posher sibling even got three types of alternate-style aftermarket wheels, just for good measure. Plus, in case you don't like the murdered-out atmosphere, the rear POVs were dressed in subtler gray tones, by the way.
So, which one is your favorite? Do you like the murdered-out 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander 'Shadow Line' more than the dark and menacing or subtle and gray 2024 Lexus TX with either of the three aftermarket wheels? Or are both good enough for your family, and the only conundrum would be centered around the powertrain of choice? Well, then, all we can say is that if you are a fan of PHEVs, you need to upgrade to the 2024 Lexus TX 550h+ as the only brotherhood member with a plug.
