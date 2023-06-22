2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Joins US Lineup With GR86 and GR Corolla Editions

Toyota's Gazoo Racing arm has a significant surprise for its US fans: GR Supra, GR86, and GR Corolla special editions are coming to nationwide dealerships to profess their love for the 2024 model year's lineup.
Time and again, the Japanese automaker has proven that it knows how to turn a lackluster performance on its heels. So, after not-so-great sales in the United States last year because of the known issues (supplies, chips, chain disruptions, etc.), they basically showered the American market with small and big novelties. And there was something for everyone, from the Corolla Nightshade family to the new Prius (including the 220-hp Prime PHEV) or from the Corolla Cross Hybrid to the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row CUV.
Of course, it's hard enough to top the release of the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superstar, so Toyota just threw out the only teaser it knew it would take the spotlight: a clear announcement that the iconic Land Cruiser nameplate is coming back after a short and unwelcomed hiatus. And when it's not doing the work through its namesake brand, no worries, the divisions are coming to aid. Just look at Lexus and its double ensemble of 2024 TX and GX or at Toyota Gazoo Racing, which is upping the ante with three new special editions! That's how you regain your composure, and in a big way.
Now, after seeing the looks of the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition – which is fabulous in Blue Flame, by the way – plus the 2024 GR86 Trueno Edition – which has a "throwback spirit and modern performance" while screaming Initial D influences, it is also time to check out the flagship of the series. The 2024 GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is aptly named because the A40/A50 Toyota (Celica) Supra originally debuted in 1978 with an inline-six under the hood. Alas, it is also a nod to a custom Supra Mk4 we all know and hold dear, plus the current motorsport era of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, a model developed in Germany in the same space where Toyota brought five Le Mans 24 Hours wins.
This ode to the crazy 1990s will debut at nationwide dealerships later this fall, with pricing and details about the 2024 GR Supra at large to become available closer to the release date. Meanwhile, we already know the GR Supra 45th Anniversary edition will feature just 900 units for the US market, divided evenly between a deep orange Mikan Blast or the ice-cold Absolute Zero hues. All of them are based on the 3.0 Premium trim and feature a new, large, manually adjustable black rear spoiler, matte-black 19-inch aluminum wheels, and black painted brake calipers with a white GR logo. At the same time, a side graphic with Supra's signature wraps the aesthetic changes.
No interior modifications are touted, but we know the 45th Anniversary series can be had with manual and automatic transmission options for the 382-hp B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbo mill. By the way, the engine will carry "exclusive 45th Anniversary Edition Mikan Blast strut tower braces" with the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo on the flanks as a final, exclusive touch. Now, although it's not akin to the on-screen Mk4, we all know that Toyota wanted this to be a nod to the 1994 Supra driven by Brian O'Conner (the dearly regretted Paul Walker) in 'The Fast and the Furious,' right?
Of course, it's hard enough to top the release of the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superstar, so Toyota just threw out the only teaser it knew it would take the spotlight: a clear announcement that the iconic Land Cruiser nameplate is coming back after a short and unwelcomed hiatus. And when it's not doing the work through its namesake brand, no worries, the divisions are coming to aid. Just look at Lexus and its double ensemble of 2024 TX and GX or at Toyota Gazoo Racing, which is upping the ante with three new special editions! That's how you regain your composure, and in a big way.
Now, after seeing the looks of the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition – which is fabulous in Blue Flame, by the way – plus the 2024 GR86 Trueno Edition – which has a "throwback spirit and modern performance" while screaming Initial D influences, it is also time to check out the flagship of the series. The 2024 GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is aptly named because the A40/A50 Toyota (Celica) Supra originally debuted in 1978 with an inline-six under the hood. Alas, it is also a nod to a custom Supra Mk4 we all know and hold dear, plus the current motorsport era of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, a model developed in Germany in the same space where Toyota brought five Le Mans 24 Hours wins.
This ode to the crazy 1990s will debut at nationwide dealerships later this fall, with pricing and details about the 2024 GR Supra at large to become available closer to the release date. Meanwhile, we already know the GR Supra 45th Anniversary edition will feature just 900 units for the US market, divided evenly between a deep orange Mikan Blast or the ice-cold Absolute Zero hues. All of them are based on the 3.0 Premium trim and feature a new, large, manually adjustable black rear spoiler, matte-black 19-inch aluminum wheels, and black painted brake calipers with a white GR logo. At the same time, a side graphic with Supra's signature wraps the aesthetic changes.
No interior modifications are touted, but we know the 45th Anniversary series can be had with manual and automatic transmission options for the 382-hp B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbo mill. By the way, the engine will carry "exclusive 45th Anniversary Edition Mikan Blast strut tower braces" with the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo on the flanks as a final, exclusive touch. Now, although it's not akin to the on-screen Mk4, we all know that Toyota wanted this to be a nod to the 1994 Supra driven by Brian O'Conner (the dearly regretted Paul Walker) in 'The Fast and the Furious,' right?