New Ram Rampage Pickup Spawns EV Version, SUV and SUV Coupe Derivatives Join the CGI Party

Stellantis' all-new pickup truck for South America is finally out. Unveiled yesterday (June 21), it's called the Ram Rampage and will be marketed in Brazil and Argentina at first, with production taking place in the former country at the Goiana factory in Pernambuco.
Classifying as a mid-size truck in South America, it would be a compact one in the United States if the company decides to launch it over here. To do so, it would need to be built at a different plant to stay clear of the chicken tax, which would significantly bump the price. It ranges from 239,990 and 269,990 Brazilian Real, equaling $50,170 and $56,440 at today's exchange rates.
Based on a unibody architecture, the new Ram Rampage has front MacPherson struts and rear multi-link suspension with an emphasis on comfort. Getting the R/T trim level means living with a stiffer vehicle that also sits 10 mm (0.4 in) closer to the ground. Ventilated discs on all four corners are standard across the range, so long as you opt for the gasoline powertrain. The wheel options vary between 17 and 19 inches, depending on the selected grade.
Since we briefly mentioned the firepower, it comes with the Wrangler's 2.0-liter four-pot, making 268 hp (272 ps/200 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. A turbodiesel that kicks out 168 hp (170 ps/125 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque is also available. In both cases, a nine-speed automatic gearbox delivers the thrust to the four-wheel drive system. The most agile variant of the truck is the R/T mentioned above. It takes 6.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) and has a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph). The others are two-tenths slower and top out at 130 mph (210 kph).
The typical Ram styling on the outside won't allow bystanders to confuse it with anything else. It has a muscular hood, a large grille, modern LED lights, fat fenders, and a rugged overall appearance. The interior looks similar but not identical to the one of the Jeep Compass, with which it shares many components, and it comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and automatic climate control, with the ambient lighting, Harman Kardon Audio, and others being optional.
Now that we have reminded ourselves about the Ram Rampage, it's time to take another look at it, this time from a rendering perspective that asks more questions than it answers. Kdesignag gave it a shot at imagining it in two different body styles, an SUV and an SUV Coupe, with the latter looking soft and not that good, this writer thinks, sprinkling the CGI proposal with a battery-electric derivative of the workhorse. If you had to choose, which of them would get your approval?
