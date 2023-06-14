New 2024 Ram Rampage Compact Pickup Caught Hiding in Plain Sight

Ram has a new pickup on the horizon, and it will be called the Rampage. But of course you knew that after the numerous stories dedicated to this model, joined by a set of very revealing teasers released last week. What you didn't know, however, is how it looks in the real world.
Courtesy of the audacepulse, which released a couple of images and a short video of the small pickup on social media a few days ago, we have checked that box, too. The vehicle was spotted sitting in an underground parking lot, presumably somewhere in Brazil, looking ready to take on its hauling duties.
There are a few differences to the Rampage shown in Ram’s teasers, as this one has body-colored bumpers for one. Decorated by what seems to be an R/T logo, the grille is also different, and the black cladding on the lower parts of the body was painted red, just like the rest of the exterior. The wheels are also new, and they sport a black finish here.
The cockpit has only partially opened to the camera, revealing the rotary gear selector, multi-function steering wheel, Ram-branded leather seats, and widescreen infotainment system. The display incorporates many functions of the pickup and will be used to control the HVAC system, among others. Nevertheless, the large display and the leather upholstery will likely be reserved for the upper specs. Ram also spoke of suede-like material wrapped around the door cards.
Sharing its underpinnings with the Jeep Compass, the Ram Rampage will pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline unit. In the Wrangler, this mill develops 270 hp (274 ps/201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Nevertheless, the new small truck's output and thrust could differ. Unofficial sources speak of a possible diesel engine, namely a 2.2-liter turbocharged unit, though this one has yet to be confirmed. The same goes for the alleged plug-in hybrid offering that will reportedly join the powertrain family.
A potential PHEV sounds like a great option for the United States. But will it actually launch in our market? Several outlets certainly believe so and quoted undisclosed insiders with knowledge of Stellantis' plans. The Rampage might launch in the US of A as early as later this year as a Ford Maverick rival, and chances are it will be available north of the border, in Canada – or that would be the logical step, anyway.
Production of the Ram Rampage will take place in Brazil. However, to avoid the chicken tax, if it ends up selling stateside, then it might also be made in Mexico, supposedly at the Toluca plant, where the mechanically-related Jeep Compass comes to life. Are you excited about a possible US launch of the Rampage? And do you like the design?
