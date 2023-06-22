2024 Lexus GX 550 Might Be Ideal for a Pickup Truck Derivative Because of TNGA-F

A virtual artist, only known as Theottle on social media, has resorted to CGI slicing and dicing the latest Lexus and imagined it as the ideal rugged yet elegant pickup truck for America. And, frankly, it makes sense.
This pixel master is accustomed to digital play with the latest novelties from Japanese automakers – he simply loves all things Asian, including little-known brands (in the West) like Perodua. Thus, between the latest Mitsubishi Lancer (shown in the second video embedded below) and stuff like the Perodua Nexis, there is always time for the latest Toyota or Lexus, too.
Just recently, the CGI expert took a swing towards quirkiness and envisioned the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner with the new XtraCab body style would make the perfect candidate for morphing into the upcoming new 4Runner mid-size SUV! So, you see, a Lexus LBX F-Sport is quite a trifling matter, as it turns out. Luckily, in between European and Asian models, he sometimes dabbles with stuff that would deeply please the American car market, if ever real.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video focuses on the newly introduced 2024 Lexus GX 550 off-road-focused luxury full-size SUV. The idea behind the transformation is simple, as the new GX was developed on the Toyota New Global Architecture – the TNGA-F version, which is shared with the all-new N400 Toyota Tacoma superstar. As such, the morphing wasn't that intricate – the author wiped away the SUV body style and used the new Tacoma (TRD Sport) template to create a larger GX pickup truck.
Frankly, it's not that illogical to assume that Toyota could allow Lexus to create a pickup truck based on the all-new GX. After all, the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform also underpins larger models like the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser, XK80 Sequoia, and XK70 Tundra, along with the J310 Lexus LX. Frankly, it would not be hard for the Japanese to make the all-new GX 550 a luxurious pickup truck. But the question is, why would they even do that? Remember how Cadillac and Lincoln's attempts of the same posh nature failed miserably? Besides, Toyota already has a ritzy pickup truck – the Tundra Capstone!
As such, unfortunately, we are left without a case for the hypothetical Lexus GX 550 pickup truck. On the other hand, the SUV that already exists in real life is another thing altogether. It features a vastly improved design compared to its predecessor, which sets it apart from its comfort-oriented LX 600 counterpart. Plus, Lexus followed Toyota's new Trailhunter idea by introducing Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims that are more adventurous and off-road-prepared than anything before them. So, what's not to like about the 349-hp GX 550?
