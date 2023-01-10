District 9 Director Is the Latest Victim of Tesla's Spontaneous Glass Cracking

“The Return of Those Who Never Left” is the ironic title of a movie that was never shot. It is often used as a joke for persistent situations that never get solved. Should Neill Blomkamp decide to direct such a movie, we already know his main characters: the windows of Tesla vehicles that insist on shattering spontaneously.
To be fair, the “District 9” and “Elysium” director did not see the right front window of his Tesla shatter: it just cracked. That’s because his refreshed white Model S has laminated windows, which remain in place even when they break, presenting long pieces. When tempered glass shatters, it breaks into tiny square pieces. Most cases of Tesla windows breaking involve tempered glass.
The last case we covered before Blomkamp tweeted about his situation was a bit more than one year ago. That was when a Tesla Model 3 owner shared what had happened to her car. Inderpal Kaur had just received her vehicle when the rear right window had just turned into glass pieces. More cases may have occurred from that time until now, but we have not heard about them.
Blomkamp apparently took a picture of what happened to his Model S immediately after its window cracked. The director then asked: “Has anyone ever heard of a Tesla window spontaneously cracking on its own? For no reason?” Several replies to the director confirmed this is not uncommon with Tesla vehicles, as the video below – from another case – proves. At the same time, some tried to defend the company by claiming this happens several times in the winter with any brand. Blomkamp did not reply to any of the people commenting on his tweet.
Although a thermal stress episode is possible, Tesla vehicles have presented this problem for ages. As their doors do not present frames, any issue with body alignment may mechanically stress the windows, which is another possibility for them to crack. Tesla never presented an explanation for these cases, even when it still had an active press relations department in the U.S. Currently, it only has one in China.
Being a high-profile customer, Blomkamp must have been contacted by Tesla immediately after sharing the issue on Twitter. The EV maker must also have proposed fixing the window for free, especially considering that Blomkamp has a pretty recent vehicle. We have no idea if the director has ever had other Tesla vehicles, but his question suggests that the Model S is the first one. Causing a lousy impression could also lead this electric sedan to be his last Tesla.
Has anyone ever heard of a Tesla window spontaneously cracking on its own? For no reason? I’m sitting in car and this just happened… pic.twitter.com/vRA8hb31En— Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) January 1, 2023