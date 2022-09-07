Dinosaurs Are More Than a Metaphor for This Year's Detroit Auto Show

Set to debut next week on September 14, the Detroit auto show will bring a revamped experience to visitors. Rubber ducks and dinosaur encounters are among the attractions, besides new car tech and girls, of course. It’s unusual but also a defining metaphor for the zeitgeist of the new industrial revolution.
The NAIAS is set to change dramatically for this year’s edition in a move to revitalize the traditional industry trade show. The Detroit auto show boasts a sold-out show floor at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall) for the first edition after the show was shelved during the pandemic. A total of 35 brands are expected to attend, with Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and Subaru among the most prominent.
Nevertheless, according to Detroit News, some major automakers like Nissan and Hyundai are skipping the show. Honda is also out, citing difficulties that prompted it to “assess activities from the perspective of what is absolutely necessary.” Audi and Porsche won’t have any presence, while Volkswagen will limit interaction to a ride-and-drive opportunity.
Although we expect the show to emphasize electric vehicles and EV batteries, all EV startups shunned this year’s NAIAS. This is par for the course for Tesla. Still, the other prominent EV startup, Rivian, will also skip the show, despite a substantial presence in metro Detroit. Fisker, Bollinger, Nikola, and Lordstown Motors also skip the show.
With so few carmakers on the floor of Huntington Place, the dinosaurs become the main attraction point to the visitors. This goes both metaphorically and literally. The show’s new vibe is aimed at offering families new interactive experiences. There will also be flight demonstrations and displays from six air mobility companies, with e-VTOL aircraft, amphibious sport planes, hoverbikes, hoverboards, and jet suits all over the place.
Expect a few cars here and there, too, with around eight to ten reveals planned, according to the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association. The most striking reveal would probably be the seventh-generation Mustang, which will debut with a parade on September 14. Stellantis plans the reveal of new Jeep and Chrysler models. At the same time, GM will also show at least one new model, with the Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Silverado HD, and Corvette E-Ray as possible candidates.
