2022 Detroit Auto Show Is Coming Back With a Bang, Changes Everything You Know

The car industry is coming back to life with glamourous auto shows like the ones in Chicago (January) and New York (April). The newest one to be revived is the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). According to organizers, the show will return to Detroit this September after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The Detroit auto show, also known as NAIAS, will start fresh with a new recipe focused on electric vehicles and emerging technologies. Scheduled for September 14-25, the auto show will be held at Huntington Place in Detroit. Similar to other shows, it will reinvent itself and this year the program will include street course ride-and-drives along the new 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown circuit.
The interest in the show seems to be high, and the organizers claim that the main show floor at Huntington Place is sold out. This is where a more traditional car and technology exhibition will take place. The plans will probably mandate at least five active tracks inside Huntington Place with several dynamic activations envisioned outside in Hart Plaza.
“This year's auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies, particularly in the EV space,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. “With the show's exciting transformation, it was the ideal time to introduce fresh branding for what will be a Detroit auto show experience unlike any other before.”
Following the media and tech days on September 14-15, the show will debut with the signature Charity Preview on September 16. The organizers promise an energized citywide celebration on Charity Preview night, with downtown restaurants, bars, and other venues activated that evening, offering the community a great night out in Detroit. Tickets for the event will go on sale on July 11 at $400 each or $700 for a pair.
NAIAS was last time held in Detroit in January 2019 and has been suspended for the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic. NAIAS comeback was officially announced in January after the Michigan lawmakers passed a bill for a $9 million one-time grant to aid the auto show reboot.
The interest in the show seems to be high, and the organizers claim that the main show floor at Huntington Place is sold out. This is where a more traditional car and technology exhibition will take place. The plans will probably mandate at least five active tracks inside Huntington Place with several dynamic activations envisioned outside in Hart Plaza.
“This year's auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies, particularly in the EV space,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. “With the show's exciting transformation, it was the ideal time to introduce fresh branding for what will be a Detroit auto show experience unlike any other before.”
Following the media and tech days on September 14-15, the show will debut with the signature Charity Preview on September 16. The organizers promise an energized citywide celebration on Charity Preview night, with downtown restaurants, bars, and other venues activated that evening, offering the community a great night out in Detroit. Tickets for the event will go on sale on July 11 at $400 each or $700 for a pair.
NAIAS was last time held in Detroit in January 2019 and has been suspended for the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic. NAIAS comeback was officially announced in January after the Michigan lawmakers passed a bill for a $9 million one-time grant to aid the auto show reboot.